Instant Impact Transfers in the LSU Secondary

Fall camp is right around the corner for LSU football and this program is prepared to solidify its starters at a myriad of positions. With the secondary raising the most questions, the Tigers went out into the transfer portal to add depth, but who will step up and make an impact for this defensive unit?

Reeling in Joe Foucha, Greg Brooks, Mekhi Garner and Jarrick Bernard-Converse, among others, head coach Brian Kelly attacked the portal to continue the tradition of elite defensive backs to come through Baton Rouge.

After the 2021 season, the LSU secondary was essentially building from the ground up, losing just about every cornerback with significant snaps, but the portal became Kelly’s best friend.

Kelly discussed the secondary during SEC Media Days and how its showing signs of life this offseason.

“I think the secondary has a number of players that we've I think went out and recruited either through the portal or that were in the program that give us great depth,” Kelly said. “But they're going to have to go out and prove it. I think that's an area that is going to have to come together for us, but we think we have depth and we think we have some talent there.”

LSU returns safety Jay Ward, one of few secondary weapons to be back in Death Valley, but the Bayou Bengals went in and snagged a pair of Arkansas defensive backs with Greg Brooks and Joe Foucha to bring in some experience.

The two come in with SEC experience and the ability to compete at the highest level. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman was asked of his former players during SEC Media Days and what LSU is getting in the two gifted players.

“Let's go with what LSU is getting. Two fine kids. Ones that were never in trouble, gave everything for the University of Arkansas. We're very, very happy that they were on our football team,” Pittman said. “They'll work hard. They're good kids. They're good players. Certainly when you go in the same division, it's harder. But great kids, great parents. Coach Kelly got two fine, fine football players.”

Brooks and Foucha are Louisiana natives, which is something this program continues looking to add to the roster. Bringing in some in-state culture is a huge plus for Kelly, especially in the secondary where LSU looks to continue its “DBU” tradition.

“These are two Louisiana kids that wanted to play at LSU, and they have been great additions,” Kelly said about Foucha and Brooks. “Character. I would say that when we were looking into the transfer portal, we wanted young men that had SEC experience and had ties to the state of Louisiana. Brooks and Foucha fit that to the T.”

Heading into fall camp, the secondary is certainly a question we hope to see answered as they look to solidify their starters. Bringing in a few top-notch transfers, this position group appears to be trending in the right direction, but putting it all together will be of the utmost importance.