Jack Pyburn Is On The Brink of Returning to LSU Tigers From NFL

The LSU Tigers are one step away from reuniting with a familiar face on defense right before the start of the 2026 season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have waived defensive end Jack Pyburn as teams around the NFL finalize their 53-man rosters. If he clears waivers, Pyburn intends to return to LSU less than a week ahead of the Tigers' season opener against Clemson, per reports from On3.

Pyburn led the NFL with four sacks during the preseason but it wasn't enough to earn him a spot on Tampa Bay's roster. However, LSU could now be set to add NFL-level production to its roster right at the buzzer, just as long as another team doesn't swoop in and claim Pyburn off of waivers.

LSU Set to Have Three NFL Players Join 2026 Roster

Ole Miss Rebels tight end Dae'Quan Wright (8) scores a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The news of Pyburn's intentions to return to LSU upon his release from Tampa Bay comes around 24 hours after it was announced that the SEC would comply and allow players on NFL rosters to return to the conference.

This means that former Ole Miss tight end Dae'Quan Wright and defensive tackle Zxavian Harris -- both of whom had previously signed undrafted deals with the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints, respectively -- can return to college football. Both of them have already committed to return to LSU in hopes of reuniting with Kiffin.

LSU was already set to have a talented roster with over 40 transfer portal additions, but the addition of three NFL-level players now increases the championship expecations even more in Baton Rouge.

With all of this talent, anything short of a spot in the College Football Playoff will be viewed as a massive disappointment for Kiffin and LSU.

What Jack Pyburn Would Bring to This LSU Roster

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Jack Pyburn (58) runs a drill during a joint Buccaneers‑Jaguars NFL practice at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While most of the LSU offense features new faces, the defense has multiple returners for defensive coordinator Blake Baker.

Pyburn would only add to that list, as he'd reunite with former teammates like Whit Weeks, Dashawn Spears, DJ Pickett, Tamarcus Cooley, Davhon Keys and more.

That said, Pyburn will have some competition at defensive end. Sure, he's stayed in shape while playing for Tampa Bay during the season but he will have to re-prove himself over some new transfer additions like Jordan Ross (Tennessee), Junior Tuihalamaka (Notre Dame) and Princewill Umanmielen (Ole Miss),

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