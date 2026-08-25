Why Lane Kiffin's New LSU NFL Transfers Could Potentially Be In Jeopardy

LSU football is taking over social media and news headlines this week, and the season hasn't even started yet.

This time, it's not about the anticipated opponents the Tigers will take this fall, or an update on transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt's offensive production. The newest commits are taking the spotlight because they are coming in from the NFL.

This is the ultimate cherry on top of Lane Kiffin's already historic offseason and recruiting run. But it leaves room for a lot of questions about the professional players heading to Baton Rouge, as well as a major obstacle that could jeopardize them.

The History-Making Situation

Dec 20, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels tight end Dae'Quan Wright (8) runs after the catch against the Tulane Green Wave during the first half of a game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiffin brought over major talent and an elite coaching staff with him on the short trip from Oxford to Baton Rouge this offseason, highlighted by defensive end Princewill Umanmielen and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.

But Kiffin wasn't done, with former Ole Miss players tight end Dae'Quan Wright from the Cleveland Browns and defensive tackle Zxavian Harris, formerly of the New Orleans Saints, as LSU's newest recruits.

Both players would make history if they returned to the NCAA, as the association granted all players five years of eligibility, allowing them one more year with Kiffin if waivers clear.

Now, the duo can only reunite if the SEC allows them to go against the intraconference rule, which bans SEC athletes from transferring to rival teams outside of the winter portal window. But there's one more hurdle that is standing in their path to making history.

The Roadblock

Feb 24, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Senator Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas, at the House Chamber before President Donald J. Trump delivers the first State of the Union address of his second term to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the United States Capitol in Washington on Tuesday. Mandatory Credit: Kenny Holston-Pool Photo via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wright and Harris, along with every athlete in the NCAA moving forward, have been cleared for one more year of eligibility with the new five-for-five rule passing this summer. But that left a loophole for NFL players from the graduating class of 2022 to rejoin the NCAA, which Kiffin quickly jumped on.

Now, Senator and primary author Ted Cruz is trying to speed up the progress of the Protect College Sports Act, along with other members of Congress.

This will deem Wright, Harris, and any other professional athletes ineligible to return to the NCAA, and close the sneaky loophole.

It might not be the main concern right now, as the eligibility for the duo is in the hands of SEC commissioner Paul Atkins, but if it all goes smoothly, the bipartisan bill may be just around the corner.

The Senate floor debate for the act is scheduled between September 15 and September 23, meaning that, if approved, and Kiffin is allowed to coach his former players one more time, it wouldn't be for long.

If LSU can manage to jump the court hurdles to get the recent NFL stars on the roster, they could see an early debut in Baton Rouge this year.

But if the bill does indeed pass next month, their college careers would once again be over, this time midseason.

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