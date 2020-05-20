2021 Recruit and Louisiana Native Jacoby Mathews “Drawn” to LSU Football

Ever since he was in eighth grade, 2021 defensive back Jacoby Mathews has attended camps and practices at LSU. The last time the Ponchatoula native was on campus, he was watching the Tigers final spring practice before quarantine.

"It's pretty cool to see how they're putting together the new defense with their new coordinator," Mathews said. "They were showing a lot of grit on both sides of the ball so I like that they were going that hard in the spring. It's definitely the kind of program I envision being a part of one day."

Florida State, Texas, Michigan State and Mississippi State have shown the most interest thus far but it was the homestate Tigers that gave Mathews his first offer heading into his sophomore year.

"They [LSU] will definitely be a top-three school for me," Mathews said.

There wasn't a ton of communication between Mathews and LSU throughout his sophomore season but about two weeks ago, he and special teams coordinator Greg McMahon talked on the phone. The call was revolved around mainly catching up and McMahon asking Mathews how he's been spending these quarantined times.

Mathews also said the call with McMahon was the first of many as the LSU staff has told him to keep an open line of conversation in the coming weeks and months.

"They always tell me I'm an LSU guy, I'm an LSU DB and that I was meant to be in DBU," Mathews said. "Coach Greg just said that he missed talking to me, missed seeing me and wanted to hear my voice. That meant a lot that he took time out of his day to talk to me. We're going to try to touch base at least once a week so I think that'll bring a lot of opportunity to the table."

Whether it's at safety or defensive back, Mathews knows he has the versatility to play all over the field. The 6-foot-2, 198-pound Ponchatoula High School product is currently the No. 12 safety in the 2022 class according to 247Sports.

Mathews is extremely dedicated to being the best defensive back he possibly can as you can find him working with at least one of his four trainers at least three times a week. He'll take the lessons he learns from each trainer back to his current teammates in the hopes that they can improve as well.

"One trainer is meant for strength and conditioning, two trainers help me with defensive back drills and then next season I'll be playing quarterback so I have a quarterback trainer as well," Mathews said. "I spend about three hours with each, bouncing from trainer to trainer."

Mathews is also a member of one of the top 7v7 teams in the state, the Louisiana Bootleggers, coached every year by former Tiger great Ryan Clark. Clark, an exuberant character on and off the field, never talks with Mathews about his time with the LSU program. For Mathews, that only draws him to the Tigers more.

"A coach that cares about other things instead of me just going to the school that he went to, that shows a lot of care," Mathews said. "That shows a lot of love so that's what pulled me towards him and one of the reasons I love LSU."

Among the current roster of Bootleggers that LSU is pursuing is receiver Shazz Preston, cornerback Khamauri Rogers and cornerback Jyaire Brown, who's currently committed to Ohio State.

Because of the coronavirus, Mathews and the Bootleggers were only able to attend four tournaments which was a decent portion of their season, but not as much as they wanted.

"We always say that LSU would be a top-three for all of us," Mathews said. "I feel there's a good chance with us knowing each other for so long, that there's a good chance we could make that happen."

Current LSU sophomore cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was a member of the Bootleggers and spent some of the offseason before the quarantine training with Mathews, Brown and LSU freshman cornerback Elias Ricks.

"We talk to them a lot and they say the amount of freedom they get outside of school and sports, is good enough for them to live," Mathews said. "They love their experience.

Playing under the lights in Tiger Stadium is an experience that Mathews has always dreamed of and if it were to become a reality, Mathews would be genuinely excited.

“I think Death Valley has the best crowd to please ever. That's always been the dream and seeing how well they perform in that home stadium lets me know how good it is,” Mathews said.