Stefon Diggs Back On the Fantasy Football Radar With the Commanders

The Washington Commanders filled a need Wednesday, signing Stefon Diggs to a one-year, $12 million contract. Fantasy football’s WR17 a season ago while playing in New England, he’ll fill the vacant No. 2 spot on the wide receiver depth chart and start opposite veteran Terry McLaurin.

While Diggs was a top-20 fantasy wideout last season, he was wildly unreliable. The veteran was held to 10.4 or fewer points in nearly 50 percent of his games, including seven in which he scored single digits … and that was as the Patriots’ top wideout. Diggs is clearly back on the fantasy radar, but I have him ranked as more of a No. 4 fantasy receiver with a later-round draft label.

Diggs’ presence is clearly good news for quarterback Jayden Daniels, who gets another weapon in the offense along with McLaurin, but it obviously dings the seasonal stock of rookie Antonio Williams. He’ll now be a late-round flier … if he’s even worth drafting at all. The same holds true for the likes of Treylon Burks and, to a lesser degree, popular sleeper tight end Chig Okonkwo.

The argument can also be made that the upside of Rachaad White as a receiver out of the backfield is affected by Diggs, who should see around six targets per game this season.

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