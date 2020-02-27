LSUCountry
Live 2020 NFL Combine Updates/Thread: LSU Players Start Combine Drills

Glen West

For 16 LSU players, the 2020 NFL Combine marks the six week period between now and the 2020 draft to showcase their skills to interested NFL teams one final time.  The Tigers received more invites to the combine than any other school by a wide margin.

However, a number of players including Joe Burrow, Thaddeus Moss, K'Lavon Chaisson and Grant Delpit reportedly will not be participating in the drills, which start Thursday morning.

The only two players that will be participating on Thursday in drills will be junior receiver Justin Jefferson and tight end Stephen Sullivan, who measured with an astounding 85 inch wingspan two days ago. 

For a full schedule of this weekends events, start times click here. Follow along throughout the day to keep up with how Jefferson and Sullivan are doing:

Justin Jefferson 

Height: 6-1 2/8

Weight: 202

Hand: 9 1/8

Arm: 33

Wingspan: 78

Stephen Sullivan

Height: 6-4 7/8

Weight: 248

Hand: 10 1/8

Arm: 35 3/8

Wingspan: 85

On Friday the defensive backs reported for their measurements. LSU was represented by Grant Delpit and Kristian Fulton.

Kristian Fulton

Height: 5-11 5/8 

Weight: 197 

Hand: 9 1/8 

Arm: 30 5/8 

Wingspan: 71 7/8

Grant Delpit

Height: 6-2 4/8 

Weight: 213 

Hand: 9 1/8 

Arm: 30 3/8 

Wingspan: 74 4/8

Here are how the other players have measured at the 2020 NFL combine:

 Quarterback: Joe Burrow

Height: 6-3 4/8

Weight: 221

Hand: 9

Arm: 30 7/8

Wingspan: 74

Tight Ends: Thaddeus Moss

Height: 6-1 7/8

Weight: 250

Hand: 9 7/8

Arm: 31 7/8

Wingspan: 78 2/8

Running Backs

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Height: 5-7 2/8

Weight: 207

Hand: 9 5/8

Arm: 29

Wingspan: 70 5/8

Offensive Line

Lloyd Cushenberry (center)

Height: 6-3 1/8

Weight: 318

Hands: 10 3/8

Arm: 34

Wingspan: 84 2/8

Saahdiq Charles (tackle)

Height: 6-4

Weight: 321

Hands: 10

Arm: 33

Wingspan: 80 3/8

Damien Lewis (guard)

Height: 6-2

Weight: 327

Hands: 10 2/8

Arm: 33

Wingspan: 79 4/8

Blake Ferguson (long snapper)

Height: 6-2 5/8

Weight: 229

Hands: 9 6/8

Arm: 31 3/8

Wingspan: 75 6/8

K'Lavon Chaisson

Height: 6-3

Weight: 254 pounds

Hands: 9 7/8

Arms: 32 2/8

Wingspan: 79 2/8

Jacob Phillips

Height: 6-3

Weight: 229

Hand: 10

Arm: 32 3/8

Wingspan: 78 2/8

Patrick Queen

Height: 6-0 2/8

Weight: 229

Hand: 10

Arm: 31 5/8

Wingspan: 76 7/8

Michael Divinity

Height: 6-1 5/8

Weight: 242

Hand: 9 4/8

Arm: 33 5/8

Wingspan: 80

Defensive Line

Rashard Lawrence

Height: 6-2

Weight: 308 pounds

Hands: 11

Arm: 34 1/8

Wingspan: 80 3/8 

