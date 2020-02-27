Live 2020 NFL Combine Updates/Thread: LSU Players Start Combine Drills
Glen West
For 16 LSU players, the 2020 NFL Combine marks the six week period between now and the 2020 draft to showcase their skills to interested NFL teams one final time. The Tigers received more invites to the combine than any other school by a wide margin.
However, a number of players including Joe Burrow, Thaddeus Moss, K'Lavon Chaisson and Grant Delpit reportedly will not be participating in the drills, which start Thursday morning.
The only two players that will be participating on Thursday in drills will be junior receiver Justin Jefferson and tight end Stephen Sullivan, who measured with an astounding 85 inch wingspan two days ago.
For a full schedule of this weekends events, start times click here. Follow along throughout the day to keep up with how Jefferson and Sullivan are doing:
Justin Jefferson
Height: 6-1 2/8
Weight: 202
Hand: 9 1/8
Arm: 33
Wingspan: 78
Stephen Sullivan
Height: 6-4 7/8
Weight: 248
Hand: 10 1/8
Arm: 35 3/8
Wingspan: 85
On Friday the defensive backs reported for their measurements. LSU was represented by Grant Delpit and Kristian Fulton.
Kristian Fulton
Height: 5-11 5/8
Weight: 197
Hand: 9 1/8
Arm: 30 5/8
Wingspan: 71 7/8
Grant Delpit
Height: 6-2 4/8
Weight: 213
Hand: 9 1/8
Arm: 30 3/8
Wingspan: 74 4/8
Here are how the other players have measured at the 2020 NFL combine:
Quarterback: Joe Burrow
Height: 6-3 4/8
Weight: 221
Hand: 9
Arm: 30 7/8
Wingspan: 74
Tight Ends: Thaddeus Moss
Height: 6-1 7/8
Weight: 250
Hand: 9 7/8
Arm: 31 7/8
Wingspan: 78 2/8
Running Backs
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Height: 5-7 2/8
Weight: 207
Hand: 9 5/8
Arm: 29
Wingspan: 70 5/8
Offensive Line
Lloyd Cushenberry (center)
Height: 6-3 1/8
Weight: 318
Hands: 10 3/8
Arm: 34
Wingspan: 84 2/8
Saahdiq Charles (tackle)
Height: 6-4
Weight: 321
Hands: 10
Arm: 33
Wingspan: 80 3/8
Damien Lewis (guard)
Height: 6-2
Weight: 327
Hands: 10 2/8
Arm: 33
Wingspan: 79 4/8
Blake Ferguson (long snapper)
Height: 6-2 5/8
Weight: 229
Hands: 9 6/8
Arm: 31 3/8
Wingspan: 75 6/8
K'Lavon Chaisson
Height: 6-3
Weight: 254 pounds
Hands: 9 7/8
Arms: 32 2/8
Wingspan: 79 2/8
Jacob Phillips
Height: 6-3
Weight: 229
Hand: 10
Arm: 32 3/8
Wingspan: 78 2/8
Patrick Queen
Height: 6-0 2/8
Weight: 229
Hand: 10
Arm: 31 5/8
Wingspan: 76 7/8
Michael Divinity
Height: 6-1 5/8
Weight: 242
Hand: 9 4/8
Arm: 33 5/8
Wingspan: 80
Defensive Line
Rashard Lawrence
Height: 6-2
Weight: 308 pounds
Hands: 11
Arm: 34 1/8
Wingspan: 80 3/8