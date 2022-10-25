Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Drawing 2019 LSU Flashbacks

Former LSU stars Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase have certainly picked up where they left off once joining forces again in the NFL, but recently it’s been a little more special than usual.

To start the 2022-23 season, Cincinnati’s offense wasn’t living up to expectations, but Burrow changed that quickly.

In Week 1, Burrow threw two touchdowns with a whopping four interceptions. Since then? 13 touchdowns and one interception. It’s been the turnaround this franchise needed as they look to build off of their Super Bowl appearance a season ago and the Burrow-Chase connection has elevated this squad once again.

Through seven games, Burrow and Chase have been clicking, but their Week 7 performance took social media by storm. Chase reeled in 130 of Burrow’s astounding 481 yards through the air, but Chase seemed even more content with his quarterback’s efficiency.

Burrow finished the day going 34-for-42.

"When I heard that, that was just crazy," Chase said. "That just lets you know that he's not missing anything and we're catching everything. It's outstanding calls by Zac (Taylor), adjustments by Joe [Burrow] getting the ball in the right spots. That's him. He's just playing his game. And he plays it with his feet and knows where to go with the ball."

One of Burrow’s passes specifically caught the attention of Chase, who labeled it as the best pass he’s ever received from him.

“That was definitely the best pass he’s ever thrown. That was a dime, bro, a dime,” Chase said following Sunday’s victory.

All in all, the duo continues to be electrifying. When the Bengals need a play, the Burrow-Chase connection topples over the defense to make one. But saying Burrow is dialed in is an understatement.

A season ago, it all began to click for him, but this season he’s beginning to do the “impossible” for Cincinnati.

Burrow became the first quarterback in history to have five 400-yard games during his first three seasons. He also became the first quarterback to post at least 475 pass yards, three pass touchdowns and a rush touchdown in a win since the 1951 season.

With the third-year dimer leading the charge, and Chase being on the receiving end making highlight reel plays routinely, the Bengals have slowly climbed back to the top of the AFC North.

The dynamic duo looks to make a statement and prove they didn’t peak a season ago, rather this is the standard in Cincinnati as long as the two are suiting up for the Bengals.