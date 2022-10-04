Joe Burrow Launches The 'Joe Burrow Foundation' to Help Food Insecurity and Childhood Mental Health Issues

During Joe Burrow’s Heisman speech, he detailed the struggles people in Southeast Ohio face with food insecurity and poverty. The Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund was created following the speech and surpassed $1.6 million of donations in February 2022.

Now, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is doing his part in giving back to the community as a professional.

On Tuesday, Joe Burrow, along with his parents Robin and Jimmy Burrow, announced the launch of The Joe Burrow Foundation.

“I believe that everyone has a responsibility to do good,” Burrow said in a statement. “This Foundation allows me and my family to give back. So many of you made generous contributions to support food insecurity in Athens County, Ohio following my 2019 Heisman Trophy speech. We will build on our efforts to tackle food insecurity by also finding ways to offer up support in Greater Cincinnati, other parts of Ohio, Baton Rouge and Louisiana. My mom, a lifetime educator, experiences firsthand the effect of mental health issues on children and their families. We want to make a difference here as well.”

Burrow’s plan to have both of his parents on board was a major piece to this all coming together. Burrow will serve as president of the Foundation while his mother will serve as both secretary and treasurer. His father Jimmy will serve as vice president.

“As an elementary school teacher and principal, I see kids grow and succeed every day,” Robin Burrow said. “I also recognize the stress and challenges that students and their families face. We are committed to bringing people and resources together to help make a difference. We hope you can join us along the way.”

Businesses and communities from the surrounding Athens and Baton Rouge areas have committed to helping Burrow with his Foundation as they attack issues stemming from food insecurity, childhood mental health issues and poverty.

"We are so grateful for our board members, sponsors and community leaders for their support and guidance as we turn this dream into a reality," said Amy Floyd, Director of the Joe Burrow Foundation.

To learn more about the Joe Burrow Foundation or to donate, visit www.joeburrow.org.