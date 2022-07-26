Skip to main content

Joe Burrow Undergoing Surgery, Contract Extension in Works

Heisman winning quarterback Joe Burrow set to have appendectomy, Bengals focus on extending the gunslinger
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will have to delay his first practice of training camp for a little bit. The Heisman winning signal-caller will be having surgery to remove his appendix ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Burrow will miss some practice time, but is not expected to miss an extended period while recovering from the appendectomy.

The LSU legend has been in the news recently ahead of training camp before it was announced he’d be having surgery. The Bengals owner stated at the start of camp that the team’s “focus” is to extend Burrow in order to have him in Cincinnati long-term.

“I can tell you that we couldn’t be happier with Joe Burrow,” Mike Brown, the Bengals president, said. “He’s everything you would wish for, especially for a quarterback in Cincinnati. Our whole focus is going to be on keeping him here.”

Burrow has proven to be the franchise cornerstone after just two seasons. Despite his first season being cut short due to an ACL tear, among many other tears in his knee, Burrow came back and put the NFL on notice in Year 2.

Now, the Bengals are prepared to ink him for the long haul and it’s going to be a deal for the ages. After Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray signed his $230 million extension with his franchise, Burrow is expected to get a deal very similar. Murray’s deal goes through 2028 and includes $105 million in guaranteed money.

Asserting himself as a surefire top 10 quarterback in the league, Burrow will get the paycheck the elite gunslingers receive.

As the offseason continues, Burrow’s sole focus will be to recover from his appendix surgery and get the Bengals back to Super Bowl contention. 

Joe BurrowCincinnati Bengals

USATSI_17267656
Football

