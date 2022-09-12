Former LSU WR Justin Jefferson Receives Praise From Aaron Rodgers

LSU was well-represented in Week 1 of the NFL season, but one name stood out from the rest: Justin Jefferson. The Vikings electric wide receiver was seemingly unstoppable against the Green Bay Packers Sunday afternoon, receiving tremendous praise from NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

"Best player in the game today," Rodgers said, embracing Jefferson after his incredible performance. The former LSU wide receiver finished the season opener with nine catches, 184 yards and two touchdowns.

Jefferson totaled 154 of his 184 yards in the first half, breaking the franchise record for most yards in a half. His 184 yards is a career high. The Vikings are clearly looking to get the young star the ball as much as possible, targeting him consistently.

The former LSU stud has made a quick impression in his NFL career. Receiving praise from Rodgers is just one of many compliments Jefferson has heard in his first few seasons in the big leagues.

The duo of Ja’Marr Chase and Jefferson was something special during the 2019 national championship run. The two are now taking the league by storm, asserting themselves as clear Top-10 receivers in the game.

For Chase, an incredible rookie debut saw him earn the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2021, but it’s just the beginning for the young star. Paired with LSU legend Joe Burrow, where the two reached the Super Bowl together in Year 1, Chase is just scratching the surface.

When it comes to Jefferson, he’ll be due for a contract extension at the end of this season with many expecting him to earn quite the deal. Utilized heavily in this Vikings offense, he’s what makes this Minnesota engine go.

Continue to monitor the growth of the LSU star as the season continues. Starting off Year 3 in an exceptional way, a big season is expected from Jefferson.