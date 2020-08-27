Former LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Responds to Jacob Blake Shooting

Joe Burrow has never been one to shy away from his stance on social issues and on Tuesday he delivered another poignant message in the aftermath of the Jacob Blake shooting.

"How can you hear the pain Black people are going through and dismiss it as nothing. How can you hear the pain and respond with anything other than “I stand with you,” Burrow wrote early Thursday morning.

The tweet comes in the wake of the shooting of Blake, an unarmed Black man who was shot seven times in the back by police in Kenosha, Wis., on Aug. 23. Blake is expected to survive the shooting but doctors believe he may be paralyzed from the waist down.

The shooting has sparked public outcry across the sports world as the NBA players elected to sit out Wednesday night's playoff games and are currently discussing plans about how to move forward with the season. News traveled to MLB and the NFL as some teams canceled practice while a few MLB games were postponed as well after teams, including the Milwaukee Brewers, opted not to play.

This isn't the first time Burrow has made his opinions about social injustice felt. When the brutal killing of George Floyd occurred in May, Burrow was one of the many high profile athletes to make his opinions public.

"The black community needs our help. They have been unheard for far too long. Open your ears, listen, and speak. This isn’t politics. This is human rights," Burrow tweeted.

It's become clear over the last 24 hours that athletes want their voices to be heard and are willing to go to extreme lengths to create change.

"F--- THIS MAN!!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT," LeBron James posted on Twitter Wednesday.