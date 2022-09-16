Keys to Victory: LSU vs Mississippi State

The showdown between LSU and Mississippi State is inching closer and closer as the Tigers prepare for their first SEC opponent of the Brian Kelly era. This one should have just about everything a fan could want from explosive offensive sets to a gritty battle in the trenches.

What does LSU need to do to win this one? There are a few things that stick out most when watching the Bulldogs’ film.

Here are three things the Tigers must prepare for against this team:

Get off the field on third down

We saw LSU struggle to get off the field on third down against Florida State which halted any progress they could make in the first three quarters. Now, they face a Mississippi State squad who is even better at keeping the chains moving.

The Tigers have made a few key adjustments since their season opener against the Seminoles, even returning a few guys from injury, so to click on all cylinders and get the job done on third down will put them in great position to come out on top Saturday.

As the Tigers get some depth back with this defense, namely BJ Ojulari and cornerback Sevyn Banks, they’ll have the ability to rotate players to avoid fatigue. Look for LSU to handle business on third down in order to win this one. If not, things will get tricky.

Control time of possession

Since Mike Leach arrived in Starkville in 2020, Mississippi State ranks sixth nationally in time of possession, averaging 34:24 per game. This season, that number jumps up even more to almost 40 minutes per game.

Preparing for their methodical offensive scheme is something the Tigers will have to key on in this one. Though the ‘air raid’ offensive narrative proves true, this squad also has the ability to chew clock in the run game with Dillon Johnson.

LSU must get the ball back in their hands and not allow Leach and the Bulldogs to go on their slow, time consuming possessions. Offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock must also take this into account when the Tigers have the ball, chewing some clock as well.

Get pressure on Will Rogers

Rogers will be the signal-caller Saturday night, and if it’s one thing he does correctly, it’s make the proper read consistently. With a banged up LSU defensive line, it’ll be a challenge to get pressure on the seasoned quarterback, but if the Tigers can get to him early, it’ll put this team in position to be successful.

Connecting on roughly 80% of his throws, Rogers has been throwing darts for the Bulldogs, and this LSU secondary will have to be on their A-game. A sneaky part of Rogers’ game is his athleticism. Able to get out of the pocket and use his scrambling ability when needed, he can make plays on the run as well.

Look for Rogers to be in command of this offense in a pass-heavy scheme. With the Tigers returning cornerback Sevyn Banks back into the mix, LSU will have some depth to rotate in and out to the Bulldogs’ air raid attack.