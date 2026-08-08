Four Ways LSU Can Win the SEC This Season

LSU football has lofty expectations for the upcoming season under the new Lane Kiffin era, already being put in the playoff contender conversation.

The Tigers can secure their spot in the postseason by conquering the competitive SEC conference, being a top threat to tough opponents.

With four Saturdays left until college football, here are four ways LSU can win over the SEC this year, in no particular order.

Sam Leavitt Unlocks A High-Paced Offense

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New quarterback Sam Leavitt, joins the squad as the Tigers' new offensive leader, as the No. 1 transfer quarterback in the portal coming from ASU.

He's expected to be a major addition to the offense, adapting not only to a brand-new conference but also to Kiffin's fast-paced offense. That leaves big shoes to fill for his debut year in Baton Rouge, one that the entire nation will be watching.

Leavitt must be able to feel comfortable with all his offensive options and be able to not only trick opposing defenses but also tire them out from the pace of play.

Stepping into the role of LSU's starting quarterback is already a huge workload. But this season's stakes are at an all-time high, and if Leavitt can lead the offense into a scoring machine, the Tigers could take over the conference quickly.

Dominating In The Trenches

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) reacts to a penalty called during the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another impactful -- and expensive -- transfer portal addition will also be a key factor to LSU's offensive success this season, with offensive lineman Jordan Seaton from Colorado.

LSU's facing one of the toughest schedules in recent years, up against the defensive lines from Alabama, Texas, and Tennessee, all of which are trying to get in front of Leavitt's scoring ability.

That's where Seaton's real impact can be seen, protecting his new quarterback by dominating in the trenches, not letting any threats get past the 6'5, 307 lb. offensive lineman.

Blake Baker's Rebuild Controls The Edge

Oct 11, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Princewill Umanmielen (1) defends during the fourth quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a roster renovation on both sides of the ball highlighting Kiffin's offseason, one of the most impactful moves made was keeping defensive coordinator Blake Baker, while adding fuel to his fire.

Following Kiffin to Baton Rouge is Ole Miss transfer Princewill Umanmielen, the No.1 edge rusher in the transfer portal, to sneakily dominate opposing quarterbacks.

More SEC experience adds to the position group as Tennessee transfer Jordan Ross will also be utilized as an impactful edge rusher on the Tigers' top-ranked defensive unit.

If these new additions, matched with the impressive defensive line that Baker has manufactured, can shut down offenses early and add consistent pressure all four quarters, the Tigers will turn into a concrete wall that will guarantee success against the conference's top-notch offenses.

Defending Death Valley

Nov 22, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cheerleaders run banners in the end zone after a touchdown against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To maintain conference dominance this season, LSU needs to be victorious over the highly anticipated home matchups against tough SEC opponents.

With a well-respected home field advantage at Tiger Stadium, the team is already set up for success. Going undefeated at home this season will be the final stamp of approval on Kiffin's debut year in Baton Rouge.

With a clean record at home, the Tigers will feel more secure visiting the daunting scene of Kiffin's return to Oxford and Knoxville this fall, which are expected to be LSU's most dangerous traps.

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