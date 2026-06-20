Why Lane Kiffin's Return to Oxford Will Be Must-Watch Television

Week 3 of the 2026 college football season brings along some marquee matchups as conference play gets underway for a majority of college teams.

The Houston Cougars and Texas Tech Red Raiders battle in a showdown of two of the Big 12's best, and the Florida Gators make a trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium to combat the Auburn Tigers.

But there's another matchup in the SEC that could attract more eyes than both of those games combined, as the LSU Tigers and new head coach Lane Kiffin head to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to take on Kiffin's old team, the Ole Miss Rebels.

The potential views for this game speak for themselves, but here is why this game is one of, if not the most anticipated one of the season.

Kiffin Didn't Depart On Good Terms

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin walks off the field during a college football game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's not like Kiffin jumped ship to a rival team in the midst of a disappointing season for the Rebels; Ole Miss was in the midst of likely his best season since joining the team back in 2020, finishing with an 11-1 record and ultimately resulting in Ole Miss' first ever College Football Playoff berth.

Current Ole Miss head coach Peter Golding carried the load through the CFP, ultimately making it to the semifinal, where they lost to the Miami Hurricanes, but the timing of Kiffin's signing with LSU, right before the postseason, just adds salt to the wound of Rebels fans.

Especially after the turnaround that the program enjoyed with Kiffin at the helm.

The Drama

The sport of college football thrives on drama and emotion, and you would be far-fetched to find a game on the 2026 schedule with more emotion than this one.

Fans of both LSU and Ole Miss circled the date for the 2026 Magnolia Bowl on September 19, knowing what was riding on the game and how intense the environment would be in Oxford. The boos will be deafening, things may or may not be thrown on the field, and who knows what some of the signs are going to say.

This Moment Is Right Up Kiffin's Alley

Love the man or hate him, Lane Kiffin knows how to get people's attention.

From arguing about fellow SEC school's game times to even trolling his old team in Oxford shortly after leaving, there's no doubt that Kiffin holds the title of one of college football's most polarizing figures.

Kiffin has also shown how well his teams can perform under bright lights, and with this being the conference opener for both teams as well as the CFP implications riding on the game even this early in the season, it seems as though the pieces are in place for Kiffin to twist the dagger just a little more against his former team in mid-September.

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