Lane Kiffin Faces a Major Test of LSU's Physicality Against Auburn

LSU can put itself in position to stop Auburn and still lose the play at first contact.

That is the challenge Lane Kiffin emphasized ahead of Saturday’s matchup. Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown gives the Tigers a runner who can turn a defender’s correct read into extra yardage if the tackle does not follow.

“Really hard player to tackle,” Kiffin said Monday, later pointing to Brown’s ability to run through arm tackles.

Another Mobile Quarterback

Oct 17, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown (17) throws downfield during the fourth quarter against Georgia at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown demonstrated that against Georgia, carrying 26 times for 115 yards and a touchdown in Auburn’s 27-24 upset of the Bulldogs. He also threw for 150 yards and another score without committing a turnover. Auburn’s willingness to keep using its quarterback on the ground makes his rushing ability central to LSU’s preparation.

For LSU, the matchup puts a different responsibility on each level of the defense.

The defensive tackles must hold their ground well enough to keep Auburn’s blockers from reaching the linebackers cleanly. If LSU gets moved backward inside, Brown can build momentum before the next defender has a chance to engage him.

The edge defenders face a related challenge. Their pursuit must account for the quarterback keeping the ball. Collapsing too aggressively toward the running back can create an escape outside, while getting too far upfield can open a lane underneath.

Those are the areas where physicality and discipline have to work together. Winning an individual collision provides little benefit if it leaves the next gap unprotected.

LSU’s linebackers will be responsible for turning that work into stops.

Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown (17) warms up before a game against Georgia at Sanford Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TJ Dottery and Davhon Keys enter the matchup after leading LSU’s defense against Mississippi State, finishing with 12 and 10 tackles, respectively. Their production helped the Tigers earn a 31-0 shutout, providing an encouraging performance as LSU prepares for Auburn.

Against Brown, where those tackles happen will be particularly important.

A linebacker meeting him near the line of scrimmage gives LSU a chance to create a difficult second down. Reaching him several yards downfield allows Auburn to stay ahead of the chains, even when the defense prevents an explosive run.

Keys and Dottery must also avoid allowing the threat of one runner to pull them away from their assignments. Auburn still has Jeremiah Cobb in the backfield, and Brown entered the week with 107 carries compared with Cobb’s 58. LSU has to account for both parts of that running game.

The secondary will have to finish plays when Auburn gets beyond the front.

Ty Benefield has taken on a larger role following Dashawn Spears’ season-ending injury. The Boise State transfer entered the week leading LSU’s defensive backs with 30 tackles, making him an important part of the Tigers’ support against the run.

Cornerback DJ Pickett supplied another encouraging example against Mississippi State, recording six tackles, including five solo stops. That willingness to engage becomes especially valuable against an offense that can force defensive backs to tackle its quarterback.

The matchup suggests LSU’s clearest measure of physicality will be the yardage Auburn gains after contact. The first defender must slow the runner, and the next defenders must arrive before a manageable gain becomes a first down.

That execution carries added importance as LSU searches for its first SEC road victory under Kiffin. Allowing Auburn to extend possessions through broken tackles would make that task considerably harder.

LSU’s front can help by keeping those collisions near the line of scrimmage. Its linebackers can help by taking on blocks without losing their assignments. Its defensive backs can help by closing space and finishing.

Against Brown, LSU will need all three on the same snap.

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