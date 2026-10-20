Lane Kiffin Has Yet to Solve LSU's Biggest Problem

Lane Kiffin's LSU Tigers are a much different team than they were a year ago.

The team has gone from one of the worst-rated rushing offenses in 2025 to setting a record for the most rushing touchdowns in a five-game span with 19.

LSU has shown many flashes of progress under Kiffin, besides the run game. However, the Tigers have yet to win an SEC road game, continuing a five-game losing streak from last season.

Saturday at Auburn offers Kiffin and his team an opportunity to prove they can deliver away from Tiger Stadium when the pressure is on.

LSU's road game struggles

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (7) runs after a catch as Mississippi Rebels safety Sharif Denson (7) attempts to make the tackle during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU has struggled in games on the road over the past two seasons.

The Tigers' last road win came on Aug. 30, 2025, when the Tigers defeated Clemson 17-10 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. Since then, the Tigers have been unable to win on the road.

The losing streak began during the 2025 season with a 24-19 loss to Ole Miss, then coached by Kiffin, on Sept. 27, 2025. The team then lost at Vanderbilt 31-24, lost at Vanderbilt 20-9 and lost at Oklahoma 27-13. The team was also unable to win in a neutral-site game, losing in the Texas Bowl to Houston by a score of 38-235.

The Tigers have not improved their road game abilities under Kiffin.

LSU lost to Kiffin's former team at Ole Miss 32-24, despite the Tigers making a 17-point comeback to tie with the Rebels in the fourth quarter.

The team then lost to Kentucky 35-34 in overtime, an unranked team that LSU was favored to beat by more than a touchdown.

Auburn brings an opportunity to turn the tides

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (7) reacts during the third quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lane Kiffin and his Tigers will face their third road test of the season on Saturday at Auburn.

The game provides an opportunity for the Tigers to show they can win on the road in an SEC field still hotly contested for a conference championship bid.

Auburn and LSU are currently tied in the SEC standings at 2-2 following Auburn's stunning 27-24 victory over then-top-ranked Georgia. LSU still has six teams ranked ahead of them in the SEC standings, including Kentucky and Ole Miss.

With only five games left in the season, including three road games beginning with Auburn, the team must prove they can beat top teams on the road if they want to keep their conference championship and playoff hopes alive.

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