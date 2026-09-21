Lane Kiffin Gives An Interesting Reference To LSU's Next Opponent

The LSU Tigers had an unfortunate return to Oxford last weekend, heading home with the first loss of the season after being defeated by the Rebels 24-32.

Not only did the loss bring down the reputation of the new and improved program during Lane Kiffin's first trip back to Oxford since leaving last fall, but it also slowed the momentum for the team heading into SEC play.

But in Kiffin's eyes, as he talked about in Monday's press conference, a bad game doesn't define a team, giving an interesting reference to the outlook for the Tigers post-defeat.

Week By Week Outlook

Tigers Head Coach Lane Kiffin, The Ole Miss Rebels take on the LSU Tigers. September 19, 2026; Oxford, MS, USA; at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although the Tigers head into Week 4 at 0-1 in SEC play, their next opponent could bring them to an even record, after a tough battle at home.

LSU will host Texas A&M on Saturday for another night game in Tiger Stadium, as the No. 23 Aggies face the No. 10 LSU Tigers. Both teams are coming off a loss the week before with a loss, as the unranked Kentucky Wildcats pulled off a major upset over the No. 9 Aggies in a 31-21 defeat.

When Kiffin was asked about what Texas A&M struggled with last weekend, he turned to the professional leagues, saying that teams in the NFL turn around each week and look completely different.

"The Bears, whatever, scored the most points in the NFL in week one. I said that doesn't mean anything. Sunday to Sunday doesn't mean anything, just like Saturday to Saturday doesn't," said Kiffin.

Not just talking about the unfortunate production from the Texas rival in his reference, but also explaining to his team that if they can turn it around in seven days, so can LSU.

"Every week is new. Doesn't matter how you played," said Kiffin.

Which is what his team needs to hear coming out of the first loss of the season. There's no sympathy in the SEC. And once the conference play starts, it doesn't slow down. Till November. It's already time for the Tigers to study their next opponent, hoping to win on the scoreboard.

From One SEC Rival To Another

Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Kyren Lacy (2) runs the ball as Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Bryce Anderson (1) defends during the second quarter. The Aggies defeated the Tigers 38-23; at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

As LSU just faced a major SEC rival in Oxford, this next Saturday, the Tigers will face another crucial rival from the conference, only this time at home.

The Aggies will be on the road for the second week in a row this season, coming off an upsetting defeat, where the Tigers can catch them at a crucial low point.

But as the team looks towards this weekend, Kiffin reminds them that just because last Saturday happened doesn't mean this Saturday will look the same.

"I told them today, you can't look at that game and think that's how Texas A&M is going to show up and play the same. They won't. They've got too many good players, and Elco's a great coach," said Kiffin.

Just as LSU is trying to turn the momentum for conference play around after Week 3's loss, Texas A&M has the same plans, which the Tigers need to watch out for.

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