Where LSU Ranks in New AP Top 25 After Tough Loss to Ole Miss
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The LSU Tigers took their first loss of the Lane Kiffin era on Saturday Oxford, losing 32- 24 to the Ole Miss Rebels.
And following the loss, the Tigers are seeing themselves fall in the newest AP Top 25 Poll, dropping to No. 10.
LSU fell three spots on Sunday and settled in right behind the BYU Cougars, who come in at No. 9, and ahead of the Texas Tech Red Raiders, who ranked No. 11.
LSU Remains in the Top 10 Following Loss
The Tigers didn't take a huge drop after losing to the Rebels, falling from No. 7 to No. 10 and remaining one of the nation's Top 10 teams. Meanwhile, the Rebels used the win over the Tigers to catapult themselves into the Top 5, coming in at No. 4 on Sunday.
Here is what the new AP Top 25 rankings looks like:
No. 1 - Texas Longhorns
No. 2 - Georgia Bulldogs
No. 3 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 4 - Ole Miss Rebels
No. 5 - Indiana Hoosiers
No. 6 - Miami Hurricanes
No. 7 - Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 8 - Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 9 - BYU Cougars
No. 10 - LSU Tigers
No. 11 - Texas Tech Red Raiders
No. 12 - USC Trojans
No. 13 - Penn State Nittany Lions
No. 14 - Tennessee Volunteers
No. 15 - Utah Utes
No. 16 - Louisville Cardinals
No. 17 - Iowa Hawkeyes
No. 18 - Michigan Wolverines
No. 19 - Missouri Tigers
No. 20 - Oregon Ducks
No. 21 - Florida Gators
No. 22 - SMU Mustangs
No. 23 - Texas A&M Aggies
No. 24 - Mississippi State Bulldogs
No. 25 - Houston Cougars
The Tigers are one of 10 SEC teams ranked in the newest AP Poll, and the conference continues to show its dominance, taking three of the top five spots, with the only non-SEC teams in the top five being Notre Dame and Indiana.
LSU will look to regroup next week back at home, welcoming the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies, who take a massive drop in the rankings. The Aggies fell 14 spots after being upset by the Kentucky Wildcats at home on Saturday.
Both the Tigers and the Aggies look to get back on track after taking falls in Week 3, and both squads will look to avoid 0-2 starts in the SEC.
LSU and Texas A&M are set for action on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 6:30 p.m., under the lights of Tiger Stadium.
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Ylver Deleon-Rios is an English major and Journalism and Media. His experience in sports journalism includes writing for The Daily Texan, where he has worked on the soccer and softball beats, and other On SI sites covering all major sports. A native Houstonian, he roots for the Astros and the Rockets while also rooting for the Dallas Cowboys.Follow ylver__