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Where LSU Ranks in New AP Top 25 After Tough Loss to Ole Miss

The LSU Tigers take a drop in the rankings following their loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.
Ylver Deleon-Rios|
LSU Tigers Head Coach Lane Kiffin, The Ole Miss Rebels take on the LSU Tigers. September 19, 2026; Oxford, MS, USA; at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
LSU Tigers Head Coach Lane Kiffin, The Ole Miss Rebels take on the LSU Tigers. September 19, 2026; Oxford, MS, USA; at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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LSU Tigers

The LSU Tigers took their first loss of the Lane Kiffin era on Saturday Oxford, losing 32- 24 to the Ole Miss Rebels.

And following the loss, the Tigers are seeing themselves fall in the newest AP Top 25 Poll, dropping to No. 10.

LSU fell three spots on Sunday and settled in right behind the BYU Cougars, who come in at No. 9, and ahead of the Texas Tech Red Raiders, who ranked No. 11.

LSU Remains in the Top 10 Following Loss

Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt
Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) looks to pass the ball against the Mississippi Rebels during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers didn't take a huge drop after losing to the Rebels, falling from No. 7 to No. 10 and remaining one of the nation's Top 10 teams. Meanwhile, the Rebels used the win over the Tigers to catapult themselves into the Top 5, coming in at No. 4 on Sunday.

Here is what the new AP Top 25 rankings looks like:

No. 1 - Texas Longhorns

No. 2 - Georgia Bulldogs

No. 3 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 4 - Ole Miss Rebels

No. 5 - Indiana Hoosiers

No. 6 - Miami Hurricanes

No. 7 - Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 8 - Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 9 - BYU Cougars

No. 10 - LSU Tigers

No. 11 - Texas Tech Red Raiders

No. 12 - USC Trojans

No. 13 - Penn State Nittany Lions

No. 14 - Tennessee Volunteers

No. 15 - Utah Utes

No. 16 - Louisville Cardinals

No. 17 - Iowa Hawkeyes

No. 18 - Michigan Wolverines

No. 19 - Missouri Tigers

No. 20 - Oregon Ducks

No. 21 - Florida Gators

No. 22 - SMU Mustangs

No. 23 - Texas A&M Aggies

No. 24 - Mississippi State Bulldogs

No. 25 - Houston Cougars

The Tigers are one of 10 SEC teams ranked in the newest AP Poll, and the conference continues to show its dominance, taking three of the top five spots, with the only non-SEC teams in the top five being Notre Dame and Indiana.

LSU will look to regroup next week back at home, welcoming the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies, who take a massive drop in the rankings. The Aggies fell 14 spots after being upset by the Kentucky Wildcats at home on Saturday.

Both the Tigers and the Aggies look to get back on track after taking falls in Week 3, and both squads will look to avoid 0-2 starts in the SEC.

LSU and Texas A&M are set for action on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 6:30 p.m., under the lights of Tiger Stadium.

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Ylver Deleon-Rios
YLVER DELEON-RIOS

Ylver Deleon-Rios is an English major and Journalism and Media. His experience in sports journalism includes writing for The Daily Texan, where he has worked on the soccer and softball beats, and other On SI sites covering all major sports. A native Houstonian, he roots for the Astros and the Rockets while also rooting for the Dallas Cowboys.

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