Where LSU Ranks in New AP Top 25 After Tough Loss to Ole Miss

The LSU Tigers took their first loss of the Lane Kiffin era on Saturday Oxford, losing 32- 24 to the Ole Miss Rebels.

And following the loss, the Tigers are seeing themselves fall in the newest AP Top 25 Poll, dropping to No. 10.

LSU fell three spots on Sunday and settled in right behind the BYU Cougars, who come in at No. 9, and ahead of the Texas Tech Red Raiders, who ranked No. 11.

LSU Remains in the Top 10 Following Loss

Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) looks to pass the ball against the Mississippi Rebels during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers didn't take a huge drop after losing to the Rebels, falling from No. 7 to No. 10 and remaining one of the nation's Top 10 teams. Meanwhile, the Rebels used the win over the Tigers to catapult themselves into the Top 5, coming in at No. 4 on Sunday.

Here is what the new AP Top 25 rankings looks like:

No. 1 - Texas Longhorns



No. 2 - Georgia Bulldogs



No. 3 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish



No. 4 - Ole Miss Rebels



No. 5 - Indiana Hoosiers



No. 6 - Miami Hurricanes



No. 7 - Ohio State Buckeyes



No. 8 - Alabama Crimson Tide



No. 9 - BYU Cougars



No. 10 - LSU Tigers



No. 11 - Texas Tech Red Raiders



No. 12 - USC Trojans



No. 13 - Penn State Nittany Lions



No. 14 - Tennessee Volunteers



No. 15 - Utah Utes



No. 16 - Louisville Cardinals



No. 17 - Iowa Hawkeyes



No. 18 - Michigan Wolverines



No. 19 - Missouri Tigers



No. 20 - Oregon Ducks



No. 21 - Florida Gators



No. 22 - SMU Mustangs



No. 23 - Texas A&M Aggies



No. 24 - Mississippi State Bulldogs



No. 25 - Houston Cougars

The Tigers are one of 10 SEC teams ranked in the newest AP Poll, and the conference continues to show its dominance, taking three of the top five spots, with the only non-SEC teams in the top five being Notre Dame and Indiana.

LSU will look to regroup next week back at home, welcoming the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies, who take a massive drop in the rankings. The Aggies fell 14 spots after being upset by the Kentucky Wildcats at home on Saturday.

Both the Tigers and the Aggies look to get back on track after taking falls in Week 3, and both squads will look to avoid 0-2 starts in the SEC.

LSU and Texas A&M are set for action on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 6:30 p.m., under the lights of Tiger Stadium.

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