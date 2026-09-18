Lane Kiffin Has One Final Message for LSU Before Return to Ole Miss

Saturday night will be chaotic for the LSU Tigers. Lane Kiffin's return to Oxford will be met with hostility and anger from the Ole Miss fanbase.

Setting aside the drama, this game features two of the best programs in the country. The Tigers and Rebels have goals beyond the regular season, and a win could be a huge step for either team.

All eyes will be on this highly anticipated game. It's too good of a storyline to ignore.

Kiffin's Message to His Team is Clear

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiffin told his team to block out everything surrounding his return to Oxford. This could be LSU's toughest road environment. But Kiffin believes it could be an advantage.

"Let them try to play on emotion because that goes up and down," Kiffin said on his radio show. "You play on execution...and not the environment."

Kiffin added that "packing your defense and the run game" helps win on the road. The Tigers' defense will have a tough assignment with Trinidad Chambliss and the Ole Miss offense. They've scored 40+ points in both games. But as Kiffin said earlier in the week, pressure is on the Rebels.

“There’s just going to be so much attention, hatred, everything on me. I said, you just get to go play,” Kiffin said of his message to the team. “The pressure’s on them. We won seven games last year. They won 13. They return two Heisman candidates.”

Most of the hatred and hostility will be directed towards Kiffin. A few former Ole Miss players will return, but that's common in today's era. What Kiffin did hasn't sat well with the university. If LSU can play composed, that could be a huge advantage in a ruckus atmosphere.

Another key to victory will be a fast start for the Tigers. They cannot allow the home crowd to get into the game, and an early touchdown could help LSU. Ole Miss fans will look for any opportunity to cheer, so if the Tigers can protect the ball, get off the field on third down, and run the ball effectively, that would be a huge advantage.

Most conversations about this game have been off-the-field drama. But fans are treated to a fantastic game with star-level talent. If LSU can focus on what they need to do, they could pull out a massive road victory.

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