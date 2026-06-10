Lane Kiffin's New Look LSU Defense Has a Chance to Be the Best Unit In Recent Memory

LSU football has undergone massive changes within the program over the last six months. A disappointing 2025 campaign signaled the desire to move forward in a new direction, and a complete overhaul saw Lane Kiffin take the reins of this prestigious program.

Kiffin's transfer portal masterclass has gifted the Tigers 41 commits. No team in the SEC has gotten more four or five-star recruits than LSU. As the summer days pass along and the excitement for the 2026-27 football season builds with each day, Kiffin is building a program that won't take long to ascend to the top of college football.

Despite the regime change, Kiffin brought back defensive coordinator Blake Baker. He received head coaching interest from Tulane and Memphis, but will coach LSU's defense for the third straight year. There are a lot of positive changes coming with this Tigers' defense.

LSU's Front Seven Got Much Better

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers defensive tackle Dominick McKinley (96) attempts to get past Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Delano Townsend (51) during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

A season ago, LSU ranked 15th in scoring defense and 25th nationally in total defense. They allowed 19.8 points per game and fared well against the pass. However, they ranked 10th in the SEC in total sacks (27). Kiffin and Baker are addressing the defensive line through the transfer portal and bringing in big-time recruits, such as five-star edge KJ Green.

Princewill Umanmielen was the seventh-rated player in the portal and the top defensive player overall. The 6'5" junior from Austin, Texas, recorded nine sacks last year with Ole Miss. He'll have an opportunity to be the anchor of this Tigers' defense and wreck havoc on opposing offenses.

The defensive line also features Auburn transfer Malik Blocton and Jordan Ross from Tennessee. The linebacker room brings experience with senior Whit Weeks back in the fold to pair with TJ Dottery.

Breaking Down LSU's Defensive Scheme

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Tigers will likely deploy a 4-2-5 scheme next year. Baker is a creative defensive mind and often likes to blitz heavily with a corner coming off the edge. An example is cornerback DJ Pickett, who recorded a pair of sacks last year. He's also brilliant at disguising coverages.

Dashawn Spears is another player to look out for. The sophomore impressed in spring camp and will have a substantial role in this defense. He recorded two interceptions last year against Florida, including a pick-six. He could excel in reading quarterbacks and anticipating throws.

Baker's defense was a consistent strength despite the offense's struggles. There should be high expectations for this unit in 2026. With the talent added in the transfer portal, along with some elite recruits, LSU is forming a defense that will be tough to score against for a long time.