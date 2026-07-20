One LSU Position Group is Flying Under the Radar Entering 2026

Kickoff for the 2026 LSU Tigers season is getting closer, and with it, the excitement is building for Lane Kiffin's first season in Baton Rouge.

Fall camp is incredibly important this year with a slew of new faces making their way to LSU. The Tigers added a massive transfer portal class, which led to a major roster overhaul.

The team Kiffin assembled is quite talented on paper, but there is one position group that could fly under the radar entering the season.

The Defensive Line Could Defy Expectations

Mississippi Rebels linebacker Princewill Umanmielen lines up. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everyone seems to be talking about the new-look offense, and rightfully so. There is star talent on that side of the ball, with Sam Leavitt, Jayce Brown, Jordan Seaton, Trey'Dez Green, and so many others.

On the defense, Ty Benefield has received a lot of hype this offseason, while Whit Weeks and TJ Dottery are going to be a formidable pairing at linebacker. However, the defensive line hasn't been talked enough.

Princewill Umanmielen has garnered the bulk of the praise following a nine-sack season at Ole Miss. The 6'5" edge rusher is due for a massive year. But Jordan Ross could be the key to the defensive line.

Ross was a former five-star recruit and committed to Tennessee. Last season, he only recorded 1.5 sacks, but defensive coordinator Blake Baker is hoping to unlock some of that star potential. The Tigers struggled to rush the passer last year, so the additions of Ross and Umanmielen will help the cause.

The defensive tackles feature Auburn transfer Malik Blocton, Dominick McKinley, Shone Washington, and Lamar Brown. It's an inexperienced group, but there is some potential. The key will be stopping the run and creating extra pressure on the quarterback.

How Talented is LSU's Defense?

LSU Tigers defensive tackle Dominick McKinley attempts to get past Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Delano Townsend. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The success of this Tigers' defense could rely on the defensive line. As mentioned earlier, the secondary should be reliable and the linebackers bring an elite skillset to the table.

LSU will face some stout offensive lines (Texas, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Tennessee). Those games will present some challenges, which is why players like Ross and Umanmielen are so important to Baker's defense.

If the defensive line can't create enough havoc up front, opposing offenses are going to tear LSU's defense apart. Last year, the Tigers recorded 27 sacks, which ranked 10th in the SEC. An increase in that category would easily see LSU win more games in 2026.

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