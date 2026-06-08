Why LSU Safety's New Role Will Be Critical For Next Season

For LSU football, 2026 is an exciting topic.

Lane Kiffin and the revamped offense are the biggest factors. But the defense brings an excitement

On defense, some draft departures opened up spaces on the depth chart. And junior safety Dashawn Spears is filling Harold Perkins Jr.’s star position.

The Shoes To Fill

LSU Tigers safety Dashawn Spears (10) reacts to sacking Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (not pictured) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Perkins is now in Atlanta, taking his shot in the NFL with the Falcons.

But his two seasons of starting at star has equipped him to be the linebacker that the NFL seeks.

Perkins’ size. speed and ability to pursue made him perfect for the linebacker role that requires versatility.

Now that he’s taking those skills to the next level, LSU needs a new star. But it’s already found it.

Made For The Role

Sep 14, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Raheim Sanders (5) runs against LSU Tigers safety Dashawn Spears (10) during the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Ken Ruinard/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Spears stands at 6-foot-3, 209 pounds and is quick to the ball from anywhere on the field. He has high-end coverage skills and an ability to get down the field and make plays.

That’s exactly what the star position requires.

The versatility required for the position makes it for players like Spears who can cover well and blitz. The position works when the defender can disguise his assignment on the play.

As LSU opened spring practices back in March, Spears took over the position.

Spring ball isn’t the most accurate representation of what will come in the fall, but it’s an important chance for players to find their new roles and perfect them.

That’s exactly what Spears did.

He worked closely with defensive coordinator Blake Baker to run through coverage tradeoff drills, gap reading drills and extensive tackling drills.

It all came to life when he stepped into Tiger Stadium on Saturday mornings for scrimmages. In those, he disguised his assignment well, found gaps and disrupted plays. If he dropped back, he was in his assigned coverage zone or on his man.

Spears’ most impressive skill is his ability to read a quarterback and beat the ball to where it’s going. That’s why he had three interceptions off of DJ Lagway in LSU’s Week 3 SEC opener versus Florida.

What makes Spears so good for this role is all of that, but also his speed to contain the ever-increasing mobility of quarterbacks.

LSU’s defense is always answering those questions, and to be fair, most college football defense are as well. But with Spears on the field, LSU’s defense has a strong chance to take the step it hopes to in 2026.

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