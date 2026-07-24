Lane Kiffin's New Role for Trey'Dez Green Should Scare LSU Opponents

The LSU Tigers are entering what should be an exciting 2026 season this fall in the first year under head coach Lane Kiffin.

LSU has almost an entirely new offense that Kiffin built through the portal, but there's a key name who is one of the lone returners on offense from last season.

LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green returns for his third season in Baton Rouge, and is no doubt one of the team's most important players. But if defense's weren't already scared enough, Green's potential increased role in Kiffin's offense should give opposing defensive coordinators nightmares.

Lane Kiffin Has Been Getting Creative With Trey'Dez Green

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) reacts to a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Green told reporters during SEC Media Days in Tampa on Thursday that Kiffin has been getting creative with how he uses Green in the offense.

Instead of being viewed as a typical tight end, it's clear LSU sees Green as a potential No. 1 option in the passing game, a role that might feel new to him after receiving limited usage during his first two seasons in Baton Rouge.

"(Kiffin) has been creating mismatches," Green said." I have been moving around the whole field. I don't think I have lined up in the same formation each drive. It is so different. And the way that gets me the ball is so special and I am excited to see that this year."

Green hasn't needed many touches to make an impact, but his usage under Brian Kelly certainly could have been better on the part of the previous LSU coaching staff. Now with Kiffin, Green could be set for one of the best seasons by a tight end in program history.

Last year, Green finished with 33 catches for 433 yards and seven touchdowns. He had 13 grabs for 101 yards and four scores in 2024. Barring injury, it's a safe bet those numbers will increase this fall.

With so much new talent in LSU's receiving corps, it's hard to expect Green to put together a 1,000-yard season, but there's no reason why he can't finish at or at least near the top of the team in receiving yards this fall.

In doing so, it will likely mean that LSU's offense has reached the ceiling that fans know it's capable of. And in the process, the Tigers will be putting themselves in legit conversations as a national title contender in 2026.

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