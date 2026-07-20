SEC Media Days Could Set the Tone for LSU's 2026 Season

This Thursday, LSU will take the stage at the SEC Media Days in Tampa, Fla., to answer the long list of defining questions about the upcoming season.

Up at the podium are head coach Lane Kiffin, linebackers Whit Weeks and TJ Dottery and tight end Trey'Dez Green. The three stars will represent the program, while Kiffin takes the hot seat after making historical moves this offseason.

It will be the first appearance of the new era of LSU football, matching up against the rest of the conference for an important media presence.

The Ultimate Debut

Jul 16, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks answers media questions during SEC Media Day at Omni Atlanta Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Between Kiffin's dramatic program change, the quarterback questions, and the overall talent on the roster after an impressive portal haul, the Tigers have a lot of expectations riding on this week.

It's not only a debut of the improved program to the media, but to the rest of the conference. As LSU is expected to be a top-ranked program in the SEC this season and have a serious shot at beating tough opponents, this is the first impression the rest of the conference will get.

With huge additions to the roster, and even bigger expectations, LSU has a shot at proving itself early this week and silencing any doubts about being an overrated program.

A Perfect Prescene

Sep 20, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Barion Brown (6) and LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) react to scoring a touchdown against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into the week with confidence will define an identity that can put LSU up as a threat early. This time, it's not who sees the end zone the most that wins, but who can command the room.

Kiffin has already given the media plenty of confidence in his new program this offseason, appearing on podcasts to guarantee a national championship under him. He's not only used to walking with his chin held high into a stadium, but also into the media days, as the only head coach to represent three different schools.

Being able to give the rest of the SEC a sneak peek into what LSU will bring to the table in September by explaining how the roster is coming together, highlighting its strengths, and how the team compares to the rest of the conference is the ultimate key to making them a feared opponent.

The table may see familiar faces with Weeks returning to represent LSU, but it's not the same program. The coaches and players are sure of it. Now, it's time to tell the nation about who this new program is.

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