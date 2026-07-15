What LSU's SEC Media Days Representatives Reveal About Lane Kiffin's 2026 Team

SEC Media Days is just around the corner, with college programs all over the conference visiting Tampa, FL. next week, as head coaches bring three players to preview the upcoming season.

For LSU, there are a lot of expectations, quesions and anticipated moments for the 2026 season, as Lane Kiffin takes over a new football program, this time in Baton Rouge.

That brings a challenge, as well as early expectations, to the faces representing LSU football at the multi-day press conference. Kiffin is confident in his selection, but what does that reveal about this team?

Trusted Talent

Jul 14, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ole Miss Rebels linebacker TJ Dottery answers media questions during SEC Media Day at Omni Atlanta Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU football's representatives this year will include senior linebackers Whit Weeks and TJ Dottery, and offensive superstar junior tight end Trey'Dez Green.

It's not all that surprising that No. 1 transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt will not join the group as the Tigers' new play-caller. He just recently got fully cleared this summer to begin getting comfortable with his new group of receivers, making his time more useful to stay in Baton Rouge.

But Kiffin is still bringing some of the top names on the roster - team captain Weeks, who enters his final year with the Tigers and his second appearance at the event, and Green as the No. 1 tight end in college football. As elite athletes, with established careers at LSU, Kiffin is making the right choice on these leaders.

For newcomer Dottery, an Ole Miss transfer, Kiffin is making a comfortable decision, coaching the developed linebacker for two seasons and previously selecting him as one of the Rebels' representatives last season for SEC Media Days.

The Power Move

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. LSU Tigers won 17-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Selecting notable names in the program to represent LSU this year is the ultimate power move from Kiffin. These players aren't just inside eyes on how the new program is developing, but are ideal college athletes, whose talent has helped put LSU in the championship contender conversation.

The three are energetic, intelligent, and well-known names across the conference and league, who were chosen for a reason. They are trusted leaders throughout the program, making the team confident in their anticipated representation on the road.

Next to other programs across the conference, these three will showcase the dominance LSU will bring this season through their answers, which is an important foundation for the Tigers to lay down before heading into their SEC-packed schedule.

If Weeks, Dottery, and Green can confidently be the face of the program, showing that this team is more than ready to bring success by fall, it will silence any doubts about the new era of LSU football.

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