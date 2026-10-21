Lane Kiffin Returns to Auburn With an Unfinished Chapter in His Coaching Career

Lane Kiffin will walk into Jordan-Hare Stadium wearing purple and gold. One different decision, and the Tigers waiting on the other sideline might have been his.

Bruce Pearl tried to help make that happen.

Ahead of LSU’s trip to Auburn, Kiffin recalled how the former Auburn basketball coach helped sell him on the football job. Pearl’s pitch included a claim about Jordan-Hare Stadium: How its peculiar magic could turn a game the home team should lose into a win.

Haunted

Oct 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin reacts to a play against the McNeese Cowboys during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He said, ‘Hey, you’ll get a win every year you really don’t deserve because magical things just happen here. It’s haunted,’” Kiffin recalled Monday.

The story brought a familiar coaching-carousel question back into focus. Before Kiffin became LSU’s head coach, Auburn represented a possible next stop. Pearl was pitching him on experiencing Jordan-Hare’s advantages from the home sideline.

This week, Kiffin returns with the responsibility of overcoming them.

The clearest documented crossroads came late in the 2022 season, when Auburn was searching for a replacement for Bryan Harsin. Kiffin, then in his third season at Ole Miss, emerged as a leading candidate. ESPN’s Chris Low reported on Nov. 22 that Kiffin and Liberty coach Hugh Freeze were at the forefront of the search.

The speculation had become significant enough for Kiffin to address his players. According to Low’s contemporaneous reporting, Kiffin met with the team and assured players he had not accepted another job. His message followed a television report that he planned to leave Ole Miss for Auburn.

That distinction matters when revisiting how close the move came to happening. Being a serious candidate and considering a departure did not mean Kiffin had completed one.

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin celebrates during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

College football reporter Ross Dellenger identified Kiffin as a finalist in Auburn’s search. By Nov. 26, however, Kiffin had confirmed he would remain at Ole Miss, and Auburn’s attention had shifted toward Freeze.

“Same as I said last week: I’m staying here and we have a lot of work left to do,” Kiffin told The Associated Press that day.

Auburn announced Freeze’s hiring on Nov. 28. The programs moved forward with different coaches, leaving the extent of Kiffin’s interest to become clearer through later reporting.

In an August 2024 ESPN feature, Low reported that Kiffin had been leaning toward taking the Auburn job before his daughter Landry helped persuade him to stay.

Landry had moved from Los Angeles to Oxford before her senior year of high school to live with her father. As he considered another move, she and her friends created a slideshow featuring their time together at Ole Miss. According to Low, Kiffin’s desire to remain with his daughter helped settle the decision, alongside the school’s financial commitment and support for the program.

Pearl’s pitch and Landry’s appeal offered two very different reasons to choose a place. One concerned the possibilities of coaching at Auburn. The other concerned the life Kiffin already had in Oxford.

He stayed at Ole Miss for three more seasons before LSU announced his hiring on Nov. 30, 2025. His eventual move within the SEC brought him to Baton Rouge rather than the Plains.

Now, his recollection of Pearl’s recruiting effort adds a personal detail to that history. Auburn’s interest was substantial, and later reporting established that Kiffin seriously considered it. What might have followed remains speculation.

The immediate assignment is more concrete. Kiffin is bringing LSU into the stadium Pearl once used as a selling point.

Whatever magic Jordan-Hare holds, he’ll be trying to leave Auburn without becoming part of another example.

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