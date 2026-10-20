Lane Kiffin Believes Auburn Could Face an Unexpected Problem Against LSU

“Relief syndrome is real," Lane Kiffin said on Monday at his weekly press conference, this one previewing LSU's matchup against Auburn.

Relief syndrome is a psychological phenomenon that many coaches believe in. Relief syndrome comes the week after a massive emotional peak, like taking down the No. 1 team in the country, as a classic trap game.

For Auburn, that's a problem it now needs to address after taking down No. 1 Georgia on the road in one of the hardest places to win in all of college football.

“That’s a real thing; that’s a real challenge,” Kiffin said. “I was rooting for (Auburn) to win.”

Coming Down

Oct 17, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Auburn kicker Alex McPherson (38) celebrates with teammates after kicking a game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter against Georgia at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is not to say LSU will win because of this, but it's definitely something Auburn needs to be on the lookout for.

Auburn has had a solid season, sitting at 4-2 with a five-point loss to a dangerous Florida team and a 24-14 loss to Tennessee at Neyland. Its losses are quality, but it still finds itself outside the top-25 in its first season under Alex Golesh.

Auburn couldn't crack the top 25 even after taking down the top team in the land last week, so its sights are set on getting another ranked win this week to move them into the rankings.

Auburn will be challenged by the relief syndrome, but a chip still lies on their shoulder.

LSU's Challenges

Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on during the second quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU is just nine points away from being 7-0 this season.

Both of its losses have come on the road, a 32-24 loss to Ole MIss and a 35-34 loss to Kentucky.

LSU has shown flashes of being in the conversations for the best team in the country, but critical mistakes have killed its hopes time and time again.

But those struggles have only come on the road so far this season, as LSU's closest home game came against Texas A&M, a 29-point win.

LSU now has a chance to prove that they don't have a road problem.

But it has to prove that in one of college football's scariest environments this week.

LSU simply can't rely on the relief syndrome to self-destruct Auburn. LSU needs to rely on its strengths and advantages to take down the red-hot Tigers.

It needs to show up from the first quarter, offensively and defensively, and hold the gas pedal all the way to the final second. If LSU doesn't, for some reason, it will lose to this very talented Auburn team and likely see its playoff hopes die.

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