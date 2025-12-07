Lane Kiffin's First Staff With LSU Football Taking Shape After Splash Hire On Defense

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin has officially wrapped up his first week on the job as the new shot-caller in Baton Rouge where he's quickly making a different for the program.

After arriving in town on Sunday evening, the coveted decision-maker quickly began working the phone lines to finalize a 2026 Recruiting while landing multiple notable staff hires.

There's a focus on bringing in his Ole Miss staff on offense while retaining the LSU Tigers staff on defense with the winning recipe coming to fruition this weekend.

Kiffin accomplished phase one of signing his 2026 Recruiting Class on Friday during the Early Signing Period, but the good news kept rolling in just hours later.

"That is our number one focus right now is to sign the best class that we possibly can Wednesday," Kiffin said on Monday during his introductory press conference.

"Also, we have big-picture thinking too. We're not reaching or we're not signing kids because they're from this school or that school or any of that stuff, okay? We're going to sign the best players that we can on Wednesday.

"I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, it makes me want to get on the phone right now."

Now, the staff is coming together with key positions filled.

Staffers Coming From Ole Miss:

Charlie Weis Jr: Offfensive Coordinator - Weis has joined Kiffin in Baton Rouge after hopping on the flight departing Oxford on Sunday evening. The offensive mastermind has been with Kiffin for years where he gives LSU an experienced play-caller.

"Weis signed a three-year deal worth $6 million. His annual salary starts at $1.9 million, which would have made him one of the top-10 highest-paid assistants in the country this year, and increases annually over the course of the contract," The Advocate wrote.

Joe Cox: Co-offensive Coordinator, Tight Ends Coach - Cox joined Kiffin's staff in Oxford in 2024 where he took on the role as the team’s tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator. The 39-year-old previously worked as the tight ends coach at Alabama in 2022.

George McDonald: Wide Receivers Coach - McDonald recently wrapped up his second season at Ole Miss after spending the previous three as the assistant head coach and receivers coach at Illinois. Now, he's Baton Rouge bound to join Kiffin and Co.

Nick Savage: Head Strength Coach - Savage is also joining Kiffin at LSU where he has experience in the SEC with both Ole Miss and the Florida Gators.

- Mike Williams: Senior Director of Player Personnel

- Sawyer Jordan: Analyst, Inside Receivers Coach

"All of them are on two-year agreements except Jordan, an analyst at Ole Miss this fall who has a one-year deal. Cox will make $800,000 per year, while Savage and McDonald both make an average of $825,000 per year," The Advocate wrote.

Dwike Wilson: Director of Recruiting - Wilson was hired by Old Dominion in January where he spent the offseason with the Sun Belt program for roughly eight months, but made the move to Ole Miss before the 2025 season. Prior to his time with Old Dominion, Wilson spent two seasons with the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in Hattiesburg (Miss.).

Donnie Both: Analyst

Lou Spanos: Analyst

Dane Stevens: Quarterbacks Coach

The Outside Hire: Eric Wolford

"Wolford has spent the last two seasons as offensive line coach at Kentucky. He also worked for the Wildcats in 2021. Between those two stints on the Bluegrass, Wolford was offensive line coach at Alabama in 2022 and 2023 in Nick Saban’s final two seasons," LouisianaSports.net wrote.

Kiffin Retains the Staff on Defense

- Defensive Coordinator: Blake Baker

- Defensive Line: Elijah Robinson

- EDGE: Kevin Peoples

- Secondary: Corey Raymond

- Safeties: Jake Olsen

