Lane Kiffin To Host No. 1 Transfer Quarterback For Visit Amid LSU Football Rebuild

Cincinatti Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby has locked in visits with the Texas Tech Red Raiders and LSU Tigers as his Transfer Portal process heats up, according to ESPN.

Sorsby, the No. 1 overall player in the NCAA Transfer Portal, has circled both programs as his top options with Lane Kiffin and Co. preparing to swing for the fences in his process.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder made his way to Cincinnati after two years at Indiana where he played in 11 games for the Hoosiers.

Sorsby - a two-year starter for the Bearcats - blossomed into one of America's top signal-callers this fall where he will be a hot commodity in the portal market as his top two schools have quickly emerged on Day 1 of the window.

Across 12 games in 2025, the dual-threat signal-caller completed 62 percent of his passes while throwing for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

Sources: Former Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby has visits lined up to both Texas Tech and LSU. He's set to fly to visit Texas Tech today and will go from there Baton Rouge. He's ESPN's No. 1 ranked portal player in @max_olson rankings.

Sorsby is set to be one of the most sought-after names now that he has officially hit the portal on Friday where he’ll have one year of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

Texas Tech has emerged as the program that has generated the most buzz, but recent reports indicate that the LSU Tigers are picking up steam.

Now, visits are lined up as Sorsby emerges as a top target for the LSU Tigers in the quarterback market.

With Kiffin and Co. eyeing a franchise signal-caller, the pair of names that continue popping up are Sorsby and Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt with buzz circulating that the Sun Devils quarterback is cruising up the board.

LSU is financially prepared to put together a significant deal for either quarterback with the program ready to unleash a treasure chest full of roster cash.

“[LSU AD Verge Ausberry] and his team had a really, really good plan,” Kiffin said on Dec. 1. “Even talking to some donors that are part of that plan here to see exactly, how does that work? There’s a great plan here.

"There’s a great plan here of how we can come together with what we bring and with what players around the country want to play for us and our systems, and then have that support to do that, so that they want to play for us and they get taken care of financially.

“Obviously, nowadays, it’s the world of college football and it’s important and it’s critical to them. It’s important to them. This was the best setup. That definitely played a factor into it. I don’t care what your systems are. Without good players, they don’t work.”

