LSU Football Wide Receiver, Oklahoma Transfer Labeled 'Biggest Bust' in Portal

The LSU Tigers hit the NCAA Transfer Portal with force last offseason after signing one of college football's top hauls with multiple immediate impact newcomers.

In what became a significant stretch for the program, LSU landed multiple Top-100 transfers headlined by Virginia Tech cornerback Mansoor Delane and Oklahoma wide receiver Nic Anderson.

Delane made an immediate impact in his only season at LSU after transferring from Virginia Tech, helping the Tigers produce one of the nation’s top defenses when it comes to defending the pass.

LSU finished the regular-season leading the SEC in pass efficiency defense, interceptions (17), passes defended (67) and pass breakups (50).

A starter in 11 games in 2025, Delane made his mark as a lock-down cornerback for the Tigers with opponents rarely throwing in his direction.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

In 358 pass coverage snaps, Delane allowed only 13 receptions all season for 147 yards and six first downs. He didn’t’ allow a passing touchdown and was targeted only 9.8 percent of the time.

Opponents had a completion percentage success rate of 37.1 percent on passes thrown in his direction.

As for Anderson, the Oklahoma Sooners transfer made his way to LSU last offseason as one of the top-ranked signees in the portal haul. He made his way to Baton Rouge as the No. 3 rated wideout in the market.

The 6-foot-4 wideout set the Oklahoma freshman record for touchdown receptions with 10 in 2023. His 798 receiving yards that year rank No. 2 in Oklahoma history for a freshman.

In two years with the Sooners, Anderson appeared in 17 games with six starts, all coming as a redshirt freshman in 2023. Anderson missed the entire 2024 season with an injury.

Oct 18, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Louisiana State Tigers wide receiver Nic Anderson (4) stretches against the Vanderbilt Commodores during pre-game warmups at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

In 2025, Anderson struggled - unable to make an impact for the purple and gold.

After logging 12 receptions for 106 yards and a pair of touchdowns, the prized transfer has now been labeled one of the "biggests busts" in last year's portal class, according to CBS Sports.

"During the 2023 campaign, Anderson had a breakout year, accounting for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns. The third-ranked wide receiver in the 247Sports transfer portal rankings enrolled at LSU, looking for a fresh start, but couldn't replicate similar production. Anderson finished with 12 catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns in seven games," CBS Sports wrote.

LSU retooled the wide receiver room last offseason after adding Anderson and Kentucky transfer Barion Brown via the NCAA Transfer Portal in a pair of significant off-field wins, but both wideouts were unable to shine amid a difficult season for the Tigers.

Brown wrapped up his lone season in Baton Rouge with 52 reception for 495 yards and a touchdown.

Now, Anderson remains at LSU as it currently stands while Brown has exercised his final season of eligibility.

