Legendary LSU QB Set to Have Jersey Retired Next Season

The LSU Tigers are one of the most historical teams in college football history, with their first season dating back to 1902.

Since then, the Tigers have boasted some of the best players in the sport along with earning multiple Heisman Trophies and National Championships along the way.

Now, LSU is set to officially honor one of the program's most historical players next season.

Former LSU QB Bert Jones to Have Jersey Retired

LSU Tigers helmets sit on the sidelines during warmups prior to the Lambeau Field College Classic against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU Football announced Wednesday that former Tigers quarterback Bert Jones will have his No. 7 jersey retired on Nov. 14 when LSU hosts the Texas Longhorns for a highly-anticipated SEC matchup. He will be just the fifth player in program history to have his number retired, joining Billy Cannon (No. 20), Jerry Stovall (No. 21), Tommy Casanova (No. 37) and Charles Alexander (No. 4).

“I had no idea that there was anything in the works so this is totally unsuspecting,” Jones said in a statement from the program. “I have been the beneficiary of a lot of good things and received a lot of accolades and a lot of awards, but this is at the top of the list. “To be hung up in Tiger Stadium, where my father played, my brother played and cousins played, is special and what’s even equally as special is that I will be up there with my LSU roommate Tommy Casanova.”

As LSU fans know, Cannon's No. 20 jersey is the only number that is retired forever in the football program and cannot be worn by another player.

Jones shares No. 7 with other historical Tigers like Leonard Fournette, Tyrann Mathieu, Patrick Peterson and more.

Jones, 74, was a Ruston, LA. product before arriving to LSU in the early 1970s. He was named a First-Team All-SEC selection and a consensus All-American in 1972. He finished his LSU career with a 26-6-1 record as a starter.

He would go on to become a first-round pick in the 1973 NFL Draft before winning league MVP and Offensive Player of the Year just three years later in 1976 with the Baltimore Colts.

A member of the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2016, Jones has yet to be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame, but it could only be a matter of time until he checks that part as well.

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