Why LSU May Already Have Its Next Defensive Superstar on Campus

The LSU Tigers make their way to the 2026 season with a brand-new look from the top down, as the Lane Kiffin era in Baton Rouge is set to kick off in a few months. The Tigers look to regain their footing as one of the premier programs in the SEC and in the nation with Kiffin now at the helm.

The Tigers head into the season with lofty expectations and renewed excitement, especially on the offensive side of the ball, with Kiffin having some of the best offenses over the years and with the talent LSU brought on that side of the ball.

However, the offense isn't the only side of the ball that has difference-making caliber players, who will be expected to play big roles for the LSU defense in 2026. The Tigers' defense will obviously be looking for multiple players to step up and make an impact, with one of those players having the potential to be LSU's next defensive superstar.

LSU Has a Difference Maker in the Middle with TJ Dottery

Ole Miss Rebels linebacker TJ Dottery (6) celebrates his tackle against the Miami Hurricanes during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers have plenty of defensive talent on their roster as they head into the 2026 season with the returns of veteran linebacker Whit Weeks and standout sophomore cornerback DJ Pickett, who showed flashes as a freshman.

In the mix to be one of the top players on defense for LSU this season is another linebacker, and he is a new face on campus for 2026 in veteran TJ Dottery.

The fifth-year senior linebacker makes his way to Baton Rouge following his head coach, as Dottery has three seasons of experience under Kiffin and has recorded 27 starts over his final two seasons in Oxford.

"I think TJ was really critical to me because when you come in, you want to bring coaches," Kiffin said in February. "But in your locker room, too, if you can bring a player that understands your culture and is an alpha and a leader, that was really important. To not just get somebody that's been such a good player that I have been with for three years but have gone through things with."

Dottery was a big piece of the Ole Miss defense that reached the College Football Playoff semifinals, as he led not only the Rebels in total tackles but also the SEC. The linebacker ended the season with 98 total tackles (48 solo), 5.5 tackles for loss,1.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

The linebacker is a proven, productive piece who can lead an SEC and national-championship-level defense from the inside. Dottery will also join forces with another veteran in Weeks to make what should be one of the top linebacker duos in the country.

A veteran in the Kiffin program will also bring stability to a defense that has plenty of new players and will be one to implement the culture that Kiffin will look to establish in year one.

"The journey to Ole Miss from Clemson, Kiffin giving me that opportunity," Dottery said in April. "And once he got here (LSU), everything shook out; I felt like, why not go play for the coach who gave me an opportunity when a lot of other coaches didn’t at that time?”

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