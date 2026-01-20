LSU vs. Florida Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Jan. 20

The No. 16 Florida Gators are 8-0 at home this season and bring a four-game winning streak into Tuesday night’s matchup against the LSU Tigers.

Both teams sit at 13-5 on the season, but Florida has played a much more impressive schedule thus far. The Gators have also been much better in conference, going 4-1 while the Tigers are 1-4.

Florida has won the last four meetings against LSU, including a 79-65 victory last February. The Gators are once again big favorites in this one.

Can Florida cover the spread at home?

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this SEC matchup.

LSU vs. Florida Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

LSU +16.5 (-115)

Florida -16.5 (-105)

Moneyline

LSU: +1000

Florida: -1786

Total

157.5 (Over -110/Under -120)

LSU vs. Florida How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 20

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2, ESPN Unlimited

LSU record: 13-5

Florida record: 13-5

LSU vs. Florida Betting Trends

LSU is 11-7 ATS this season

Florida is 8-10 ATS this season

LSU is 5-2 ATS on the road this season

Florida is 3-5 ATS at home this season

LSU is 3-1 ATS as underdog this season

Florida is 6-10 ATS as favorite this season

LSU vs. Florida Key Players to Watch

Florida forward Thomas Haugh is expected to be a lottery pick in this year’s NBA draft. The junior has broke out in a big way this season with 17.4 points and 6.7 rebounds after averaging just 9.8 points last season, albeit off the bench in most of those games.

Nevertheless, Haugh is showing why he’s expected to go early in the first round in June. He had 18 points on 6 of 11 shooting with 8 rebounds in a win at No. 10 Vanderbilt on Saturday, and should be able to continue that at home against LSU.

Last season, Haugh had 16 points on 7 of 9 shooting (2 of 2 from deep) in the 79-65 win at LSU.

LSU vs. Florida Prediction and Pick

Florida has dominated this rivalry in recent years, but the Gators have rarely won by more than the 17 points required to cover the spread tonight. Their last four victories over LSU came by 14, 2, 12, and 11 points, and by 4 and 15 points before that.

The defending champions are home favorites for a reason, but this line seems just a tad too big for two rivals in an in-conference matchup.

Florida will get the win, but LSU will keep it close enough to cover the spread.

Pick: LSU +16.5 (-115)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.