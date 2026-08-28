Leonard Fournette Appears to Troll Jayden Daniels With Gift for LSU Player

The LSU Tigers were caught up in unnecessary drama before the regular season began. An attorney representing former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels prohibited the university from using his name, image, or likeness after cornerback DJ Pickett was granted No. 5.

"DJ is in five, and that was a situation that was promised to him in recruiting [him] here, for him to sign here," head coach Lane Kiffin said after the first fall practice. "When the kid's promised something to come to school, he should wear it."

The Daniels family felt disappointed and disrespected by the decision. No LSU player had worn the number since Daniels won the Heisman Trophy in 2023. However, this Pickett-Daniels saga took another turn.

Leonard Fournette Stands by Pickett

LSU Tigers running back Leonard Fournette. Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a video reposted by Jon Blau on X, former LSU running back Leonard Fournette gave Pickett a No. 5 necklace and said, "Gotta bless the 5."

Missed this last night with all of the eligibility stuff.



Leonard Fournette gave LSU cornerback DJ Pickett a No. 5 necklace.



"Gotta bless the 5," Fournette says. pic.twitter.com/YbaZ4lVFVL — Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) August 28, 2026

Fournette is one of the top running backs in program history. He set single-season records in rushing yards (1,953) and rushing touchdowns (22). He's also fourth all-time in total rushing yards. He wore number seven in college, but he made his stance clear on the Pickett-Daniels feud.

It's no secret that Daniels' stance drew public criticism. Part of the statement made it clear that Daniels didn't want another player to wear five.

"Jayden made it clear that he did not want his number given to another player, and he believed his wishes would be respected," the statement said. "His Heisman Trophy-winning season and everything he accomplished on and off the field cemented his place in LSU history. To see his number given to another player is incredibely disappointing and feels like a failure to honor the significance of what Jayden accomplished at LSU."

It appears the Tigers will not comply with Daniels' wishes, and rightfully so. Pickett was promised the number in recruiting and will be a key piece of LSU's secondary this season. Players cannot have their jersey retired until five years after their departure from LSU. Until that happens, Pickett will wear No. 5.

Daniels has since said he is focusing on the Washington Commanders and his preparations for week one. Pickett wore number three last season but will switch this season. Neither player has found common ground on the situation.

Daniels had a tremendous 2023 season and will be remembered forever in Tigers history. This drama doesn't take that away from him. As the season progresses, hopefully this saga will disappear, and the focus can move to Pickett's play on the field.

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