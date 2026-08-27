Five Most Crucial Players for LSU in 2026
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It's almost that time for LSU to take the Death Valley stage and showcase the talented roster that Lane Kiffin has built up this offseason.
While there's a crowded roster that will put on an exciting talent show all fall long, there are standout players that will be crucial to fueling the success of the Tigers.
Here are five of the most crucial players for the 2026 season, listed in no particular order.
Sam Leavitt, QB
As one of the most prominent additions to the program this season, Sam Leavit from Arizona State steps into the offensive leader role to debut his LSU career.
At quarterback, Leavitt will be able to control the offense and develop a sneaky scoring weapon between his receivers and running back rooms.
He's been ranked as the No. 5 quarterback in the SEC heading into the season, expected to be able to adapt to Kiffin's high-paced offense and produce major scoring production, which is a much-needed renovation for the program.
Leavitt must develop this identity with his offense before the season opener against Clemson, seeing productive progress with his pass options during fall camp.
Trey'Dez Green, TE
One duo stood out this month at camp - between Leavitt and starting tight end Trey'Dez Green showing off their quick connection in both short passes and utilizing Green in a receiver role, being able to snatch the ball over defenders with his 6'7 vertical.
He's a crucial piece of the offensive production, for both his versatility and athletic ability. He's a top-ranked, ideal receiver for a quarterback to have, especially coming into a brand-new team.
As the No. 1-ranked tight end in the nation, Green will be watched closely by fans all over the league, as he has a massive final season with the Tigers ahead of him. This time, wearing the No. 7 jersey, one of the highest honors an LSU player can get.
Jordan Seaton, OL
To add to the headline, making transfers is offensive tackle Jordan Seaton from Colorado, who could be the key to the scoring production on the offense, without ever holding the ball in the end zone.
He has also claimed the No. 1 spot in the nation, as the highest-ranked offensive lineman in the portal and the No. 4 player overall.
After a major transformation this spring, Seaton is showing early signs of his field impact, being able to hold up tough SEC defenses to give Leavitt that extra leg room that can make the offense into a huge scoring threat.
Whit Weeks, LB
Over on the defense, senior linebacker Whit Weeks will become a major threat to opposing offenses as an explosive defender who can easily get around an offensive line.
Fall camp debuted his powerful impact as a linebacker, with the classic rip someone's head off mentality, which is impossible not to watch in both practice and in the chaos of a play.
He's also heading into his final year with the Tigers, which is expected to be his best one yet, wearing the well-deserved No. 7 jersey and having his name all over recognized award watch lists.
Princewill Umanmielen, EDGE
To hold down the exterior is defensive end Princewill Umanmielen from Ole Miss, adding to the list of top-ranked transfers Kiffin secured this offseason.
Last season with the Rebels, Umanmielen put up 18 solo tackles, nine sacks, and one interception, becoming an SEC quarterback's worst nightmare.
Facing some of the same opponents, this time in purple and gold, after spending the offseason with defensive coordinator Blake Baker, he's set to put up even more impressive stats, becoming a crucial part of the unit.
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Brooke Benedict is a sophomore at LSU, majoring in journalism. She is originally from Boulder, Colorado, and enjoys skiing, hiking, and Pilates. She's always enjoyed watching sports and the way sports bring people together. She has spent one semester as a sports columnist for the LSU student newspaper, and is am excited to continue her LSU sports reporting career with On SI.Follow BrookeBene15943