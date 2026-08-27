Five Most Crucial Players for LSU in 2026

It's almost that time for LSU to take the Death Valley stage and showcase the talented roster that Lane Kiffin has built up this offseason.

While there's a crowded roster that will put on an exciting talent show all fall long, there are standout players that will be crucial to fueling the success of the Tigers.

Here are five of the most crucial players for the 2026 season, listed in no particular order.

Sam Leavitt, QB

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As one of the most prominent additions to the program this season, Sam Leavit from Arizona State steps into the offensive leader role to debut his LSU career.

At quarterback, Leavitt will be able to control the offense and develop a sneaky scoring weapon between his receivers and running back rooms.

He's been ranked as the No. 5 quarterback in the SEC heading into the season, expected to be able to adapt to Kiffin's high-paced offense and produce major scoring production, which is a much-needed renovation for the program.

Leavitt must develop this identity with his offense before the season opener against Clemson, seeing productive progress with his pass options during fall camp.

Trey'Dez Green, TE

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers tight end Trey’dez Green (14) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One duo stood out this month at camp - between Leavitt and starting tight end Trey'Dez Green showing off their quick connection in both short passes and utilizing Green in a receiver role, being able to snatch the ball over defenders with his 6'7 vertical.

He's a crucial piece of the offensive production, for both his versatility and athletic ability. He's a top-ranked, ideal receiver for a quarterback to have, especially coming into a brand-new team.

As the No. 1-ranked tight end in the nation, Green will be watched closely by fans all over the league, as he has a massive final season with the Tigers ahead of him. This time, wearing the No. 7 jersey, one of the highest honors an LSU player can get.

Jordan Seaton, OL

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) during the second quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To add to the headline, making transfers is offensive tackle Jordan Seaton from Colorado, who could be the key to the scoring production on the offense, without ever holding the ball in the end zone.

He has also claimed the No. 1 spot in the nation, as the highest-ranked offensive lineman in the portal and the No. 4 player overall.

After a major transformation this spring, Seaton is showing early signs of his field impact, being able to hold up tough SEC defenses to give Leavitt that extra leg room that can make the offense into a huge scoring threat.

Whit Weeks, LB

Linebacker Whit Weeks 40 LSU Football practice. August 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Over on the defense, senior linebacker Whit Weeks will become a major threat to opposing offenses as an explosive defender who can easily get around an offensive line.

Fall camp debuted his powerful impact as a linebacker, with the classic rip someone's head off mentality, which is impossible not to watch in both practice and in the chaos of a play.

He's also heading into his final year with the Tigers, which is expected to be his best one yet, wearing the well-deserved No. 7 jersey and having his name all over recognized award watch lists.

Princewill Umanmielen, EDGE

Oct 11, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Princewill Umanmielen (1) defends during the fourth quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To hold down the exterior is defensive end Princewill Umanmielen from Ole Miss, adding to the list of top-ranked transfers Kiffin secured this offseason.

Last season with the Rebels, Umanmielen put up 18 solo tackles, nine sacks, and one interception, becoming an SEC quarterback's worst nightmare.

Facing some of the same opponents, this time in purple and gold, after spending the offseason with defensive coordinator Blake Baker, he's set to put up even more impressive stats, becoming a crucial part of the unit.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.