Live Updates/Thread on LSU 2022 National Signing Day

A lot is riding on the future of this LSU program in the early years of the Brian Kelly era. The Tigers are pursuing a number of in state talents to cap off the 2022 class with a bang and there's certainly momentum building LSU will land at least a few.

With key positions of depth and long term building in the secondary, at linebacker, tight end and running back, the purple and gold are zoning in on a collection of players who could really turn this class from good to great.

Safety Jacoby Mathews, linebacker Harold Perkins, running back TreVonte Citizen, receiver Caleb Douglas, tight end Danny Lewis and cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson are all hot on the LSU radar entering the day and will be making their final decisions. Here's an updated look at each of their announcements:

Davis-Robinson- 9 a.m.

Citizen- 11 a.m.

Lewis- 1:00 p.m.

Douglas- 1:20 p.m.

Perkins- 3:30 p.m.

Mathews- 7 p.m.

This will be an important day for the future of the program and there still isn't much of a sense as to where many of these prospects are leaning. A number of SEC programs including Florida, Auburn, Texas A&M and Alabama are in the mix for several of these players so any wins the Tigers can pull off will be counted as major victories for this new staff.

Citizen is down to four schools while Douglas announced Tuesday afternoon he's down to the Tigers and Gators. Keep in mind with 13 freshmen signed and 12 transfers, LSU has just seven spots left to fill and the Tigers will likely want to keep a few spots open for the transfer portal after spring ball as well.

Follow along throughout the day for the latest updates, recruitment posts and signings of some of the top uncommitted players left in the 2022 class.