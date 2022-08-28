Local Companies Making Major Impact in NIL Space

There are a number of schools that are flourishing with NIL, and as LSU continues making advancements, they’re looking to become strategic in their partnerships as well. We’ve seen local companies such as Gordon McKernan Injury Attorney’s, Smalls Sliders and Canes recently dive into the NIL space, but who are they signing deals with?

This new age of college athletics is a tricky one where it’s difficult to dissect what’s right and what’s wrong, but head coach Brian Kelly is surely putting his players in great position to benefit both on and off the field.

Here are a few companies who are making the biggest impact with LSU player partnerships:

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys

McKernan has changed the game with his deals. With a savvy, strategic approach, he’s inked deals with a number of the top players on this LSU football roster including Kayshon Boutte, Maason Smith, Noah Cain and John Emery, among many others.

Smith became the latest to sign with the firm, joining linebacker Harold Perkins, offensive lineman Emery Jones and defensive lineman Jacquelin Roy to list a handful of the recent partners.

“I’m over the moon to welcome a defensive strength like Maason to my outstanding lineup of Tigers Football players,” McKernan said in a press release. “His determination, ambition, and skill are out of this world.”

McKernan has done a superb job of marketing the athletes, even putting wide receivers Kayshon Boutte and Kyren Lacy in one of his most recent commercials. It’s important to note he threw in a few of his guys into the commercial as well.

It’s safe to say McKernan is changing the NIL game when it comes to LSU as he reels in more and more players to join his team. A long list including Boutte, Lacy, Smith, Perkins and Roy, among numerous others, he’s helped make advancements in this new space we’re so eager to learn more about.

Canes

The local restaurant chain has inked deals with players ranging from Jack Bech to Kayshon Boutte to John Emery. It’s clear Boutte has become a hot name on the NIL market given his stardom and impressive social media following.

Canes partners help with social media strategies, commercials, marketing and more. Recently Boutte was seen walking out of the practice facility sporting a Canes backpack.

As NIL becomes more prevalent, it’s safe to say Canes will continue to make strides in the right direction with their partnerships. Already signing deals with some of LSU’s most notable players, it’s only going to grow from here.

Smalls Sliders

One of the more recent restaurants to dip into the NIL space, Smalls signed a deal with 5-star LSU commit Shelton Sampson Jr. Smalls is a Louisiana-based franchise that is backed by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. As the company continues to expand, as will Sampson Jr.’s role with the restaurant chain.

Already having restaurants located in Baton Rouge, it allows Sampson Jr. to be a local ambassador for the foreseeable future after announcing his decision to stay home and suit up for the purple and gold.

Sampson Jr. became commit No. 18 for the Tigers after announcing his commitment earlier this month. A Top-5 wide receiver in the country and five-star prospect, this will be the first of many NIL deals rolling his way.

Final Thoughts

LSU is making advancements when it comes to strategically putting their players in position to sign smart deals. Getting a staff to coach their players with deals shows their dedication to adapt to this new normality in college athletics.

With partners like McKernan, Canes and Smalls looking to lead the way, not to mention Ford and Smoothie King also getting involved, LSU appears to be in a great place when it comes to NIL.