Two More Tigers Ink Major NIL Deals

LSU continues to excel with NIL after two more Tigers inked deals this week. Freshman linebacker Harold Perkins and Penn State transfer Noah Cain signed deals with Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys where McKernan continues to dip into the NIL space.

Perkins, who came to Baton Rouge as a coveted 5-star prospect, has been a hot name throughout fall camp with his play on the field. Playing above his age and looking the part, head coach Brian Kelly has spoken highly of Perkins.

The opportunity for McKernan to bring Perkins to his team was something he couldn’t pass up on.

“Everyone is talking about Harold Perkins,” McKernan said. “The extent of his defensive talent as a freshman is a sure sign that he’s destined for success. I’m thankful that the Tigers brought him back to Louisiana. It’s a win for Perkins, a win for the Tigers, and a win for me to be able to partner with such a talented young player.”

Perkins will be a name a number of local businesses will extend deals to given his status as a blue-chip recruit and on-field success that will happen sooner rather than later.

Cain, a Baton Rouge native and shifty running back for the Tigers, also signed a deal with McKernan. Living the dream while being back home and playing for the Tigers, his story is one that drew McKernan to bringing him on board.

The former 4-star recruit broke the Penn State freshman record for touchdowns in a season with eight scores.

“I’m drawn to players with a story, and Noah has just that,” McKernan said. “I was moved after learning about his lifelong dream to play for the Tigers and all the stops and experiences he faced to make that dream come true. I’m happy Noah found his way back home.”

Perkins and Cain now join a list of Tigers to partner with McKernan including Kayshon Boutte, Kyren Lacy and Jaquelin Roy, among others.