LOOK: Brian Kelly, LSU Coaches Hit The Road to Visit Commits

Brian Kelly and his staff went coast-to-coast this week holding in-home visits with their 2023 commits. As they continue putting the final touches on this class ahead of Early Signing Day in less than two weeks, Kelly has his foot on the gas for a number of prospects.

One visit that stood out most was offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock’s trip up to Ohio. With this staff holding meetings with commitments, Denbrock decided to stop in to talk with 2023 tight end target Jackson McGohan.

Here’s the latest on the in-home visits and the status of McGohan:

Rickie Collins - Quarterback

The LSU football program landed a good one when 4-star quarterback Rickie Collins committed to the Tigers in August. Collins gave the Tigers a tremendous in-state win for head coach Brian Kelly after he backed off of his pledge to Purdue.

As Early Signing Day approaches, this coaching staff has their foot on the gas for a number of LSU commits as they hit the road for in-home visits. For Collins, this staff didn’t have to go very far when quarterbacks Coach Joe Sloan went to Collins’ house for his in-home visit.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder had been a high-priority target for the Tigers over the last couple of months, with the Tigers looking to keep him close to home. Collins received significant buzz on social media with this LSU program starting the hashtag trend #RickieReconsidered.

Kaleb Jackson - Running Back

Baton Rouge native and four-star running back Kaleb Jackson gave LSU coach Brian Kelly a massive commitment at a position of need in July.

Fast forward to December and the Tigers continue to push for the elite back as Early Signing Day approaches. Coach Kelly and running backs coach Frank Wilson went with an in-home visit on Monday with Jackson.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound prospect is a top recruit in Louisiana and a top 10 running back in the class of 2023. For Kelly and his staff to keep the Baton Rouge native home is a massive win for this program as they continue trying to reel in the state’s top talent.

Kyle Parker - Wide Receiver

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound speedster chose LSU over Texas, Louisville and Oklahoma State, among others. Parker officially visited all four schools this summer with his desired commitment date coming before his senior season.

With family in the New Orleans area, this helped the Tigers significantly in the recruitment process, wanting to be closer to them and giving a chance for his family to attend home games at LSU.

Throughout his high school career, Parker has shown his versatility on the football field. The ability to make something out of nothing on a screen pass or go up and become a deep-ball threat is what intrigued the Tigers. Parker’s physicality is a piece of his game that will go a long way at the collegiate level.

Jalen Brown - Wide Receiver

LSU added a lethal weapon to their 2023 class after the commitment of Miami native Jalen Brown in early July. The coveted wide receiver became one of the hottest names on the market this summer, ultimately selecting the Tigers over Miami and Michigan, among others.

“There were a lot of things, a lot of different coaches, but I felt like for me it was pretty much the culture,” Brown said of his decision. “Pretty much the environment that they’re building at LSU.”

LSU reeled in one of the nation’s top vertical threats in Brown, who is next in line to carry on the tradition of elite wide receivers to roll through Death Valley. The Miami native is prepared to bring his energy and swagger to Baton Rouge where he’ll be accompanied by an elite-level 2023 class.

Jackson McGohan - Tight End - 2023 Target

Less than a week after receiving an offer from LSU, Miamisburg (Ohio) tight end Jackson McGohan‍ decommitted from Cincinnati and opened up his recruiting process.

McGohan has a solid relationship with LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock. The two formed a bond when Denbrock was at Cincinnati, carrying it over when he ultimately took the job with LSU.

Denbrock took the trip up to Ohio to meet with McGohan earlier this week before his visit to Baton Rouge. With things heating up ahead of Early Signing Day, it could be trending positively for the Tigers.