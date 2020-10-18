A Glance At Some High Priority 2021 Recruits LSU Football Hopes to Land

LSU coach Ed Orgeron made a few under the radar comments during his Wednesday radio show in regards to the 2021 class. He revealed that there were a few prospects that were "silently committed" to the program.

The Tigers are in prime position to land multiple high level talents in and out of state as the class comes to a close. Here are a few players Orgeron could be alluding to that would make for quite a statement class for LSU.

Maason Smith (DT)

The Terrebone High School defensive lineman has long been thought to be a favorite for the purple and gold and is off to a fast start in 2020. He recently cut his final college list down five, including LSU, Georgia, Alabama, Florida and Miami.

Smith would be a massive addition to the LSU front line with his 6-foot-4, 315-pound frame, quickness and explosive physicality. More importantly, he’s recognizing opportunities to expose opposing offensive linemen.

Korey Foreman (DT)

Arguably the top prospect in the country, Foreman is currently No. 4 on the SI99 rankings and is considering LSU as well as Georgia, Alabama, Clemson and others. Foreman has been on LSU's campus twice in the last two months, the first with a smattering of fellow recruits and the second for the Mississippi State game.

If LSU were to land Smith and Foreman, it'd arguably be the best 1-2 punch on the defensive line that the Tigers have landed in recent memory. Current quarterback commit Garrett Nussmeier said that it was important to get Foreman and his family out to Baton Rouge to see the campus this summer.

"I think they all liked it a lot, Korey had never seen it before so him getting to see it was awesome. I do think the most important thing for him was getting to hang out with us," Nussmeier said.

Sage Ryan (S)

The Lafayette Christian star safety is among the best athletes in the country and would likely be an instant impact player should he choose LSU. Ryan joined Nussmeier, Foreman, Smith and 10 others back in August on the trip to LSU.

Growing up in Louisiana, Ryan has seen Baton Rouge plenty but that weekend was more about getting to know his fellow recruits a little bit better.

"We got to build a relationship with some of the top recruits," Ryan said. "I've been in contact with Maason [Smith] a lot so we was catching up. Also got to see Korey [Foreman], Raesjon [Davis], Chris, [Hilton]. I kinda already knew half of them because they've been hitting me up on social media so it was cool to get to talk to them in person."



While he figures to play safety, his versatility as an athlete would make him a prime special teams candidate as a returner, something the Tigers will need once Derek Stingley departs for the NFL.

Tristan Leigh (OT)

With Garrett Dellinger on board, LSU would love to add Leigh to the mix as bookend tackles for the foreseeable future. The Virginia native has been to Baton Rouge multiple times with his mother and younger brother and considers the relationship he has with Ed Orgeron and James Cregg to be among the strongest in his recruitment process.

Leigh is also considering Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma.

"My relationship, I am very close with both Coach Cregg and Coach O," Leigh said on Off the Bench a few months back. "I can talk to them about anything and not just football. And I feel comfortable doing that. It’s a family thing to me. My mom has multiple sclerosis, and she was having trouble getting up to her seat (at the game), and people were ignoring the game to just help her get up to the seat. I think that shows the character of the people at LSU. And you get that vibe from Coach Cregg and Coach O. It starts at the top.”

Matthew Langlois (ATH)

Langlois is a current Kansas State commit but recently was offered a scholarship by Orgeron and company. The New Roads, Louisiana safety was ecstatic to receive an offer from the hometown team and even received a special shoutout from Tyrann Mathieu.

While it’s tough to expect a player to decommit from another program, it’s interesting that LSU has offered Langlois this late in the process. The Tigers must think they have a chance at flipping the Kansas State commit.