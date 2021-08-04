Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger DenSI.com
Search

Three LSU Football Commits Named to SI99 Rankings for 2022 Class

Walker Howard, Jake Johnson figure to make for one of the most potent offensive duo in the class
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Every year, the SI All-American crew spends months evaluating the best of the best in every recruiting class. In 2022 the talent, especially in Louisiana, is as good as any in recent memory.

Those months of evaluation and careful placement all rolls into the release of the SI99, a ranking of the top-99 players in the country. For LSU, the 2022 class saw three commits and a bevy of uncommitted local players make the prestigious SI99 list. Quarterback Walker Howard came in ranked No. 49 overall while tight end Jake Johnson was ranked No. 68 and cornerback JaDarian Ryhm was No. 86 in the initial rankings. 

Howard, Johnson and offensive lineman Will Campbell have all really taken the 2022 class by storm and become leaders, trying to lure as much top tier talent to the program as possible. The St. Thomas More quarterback was seen on campus multiple times throughout the summer as he prepares for his senior season. Viewed as one of the top quarterback prospects in the entire 2022 class, Howard came in as the No. 6 overall quarterback in the SI99 rankings while Johnson was the No. 3 tight end.

Back in June, both Howard and Johnson lit it up at a camp hosted by the LSU coaching staff. It was the first the time the two were able to connect face to face and in front of the Tigers' offensive coordinator Jake Peetz and passing game coordinator DJ Mangas.

"Having the chance to throw with Jake at the camp was really awesome," Howard said. "He shocked me, he's one of the best players in the country and an absolute stud. He makes it easy on me, makes it easy that no one can guard him.

"He's a really great thrower, can put the ball wherever he wants but I'm sure we're looking forward to building that chemistry in college and ready to compete with each other," Johnson said of Howard. 

Among the other Louisiana prospects who were named to the initial 2022 SI99 rankings were nickel cornerback Kendrick Law (No. 33), reciever Shazz Preston (No. 56), safety JaCoby Mathews (No. 66) and edge rusher J'Mond Tapp (No. 77). 

LSU is in good standing with all of those players, including Mathews, who recently opened his recruitment back up last week after being committed to the Tigers since April. The purple and gold still have plenty of work to do to fill out this class, which currently sits at No. 6 in the country on SI All-American with 16 total commits.

8FD013D6-0EFB-4270-B143-F8E7168341D1
Football

Three LSU Football Commits Named to SI99 Rankings for 2022 Class

USATSI_15567163
Basketball

LSU Basketball Players Looking to Improve Standing With Summer League Teams

USATSI_15916584 (1)
Football

Ed Orgeron Excited for a Number of Position Battles to Unfold With LSU Fall Camp Starting August 6

USATSI_15544113
Football

LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire Ready to Expand Role in Lethal Kansas City Offense

USATSI_15139520
Football

The State of the LSU Quarterback Room Following Myles Brennan's Injury

USATSI_13447500
Tiger Chat

LSU's Mondo Duplantis Takes Home the Gold for Sweden at 2021 Olympics

USATSI_15072621
Football

LSU QB Myles Brennan Suffers Arm Injury, Will Require Surgery

USATSI_16424192
Football

LSU Football Adds First Commitment of 2023 Recruiting Class in Receiver Omarion Miller