LSU 5-Star Edge Rusher Flips Commitment to Miami Hurricanes

The LSU Tigers already had a smaller 2027 recruiting class compared to most other SEC programs as the calendar turned to June.

Now, that group is shrinking despite new head coach Lane Kiffin's pursuit of adding major high school star power during this cycle.

Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, LSU five-star edge rusher commit Jaiden Bryant has flipped from the Tigers to the Miami Hurricanes. In the process, LSU loses one of its best recruits in 2027 and now has a recruiting class with just four total commits. Bryant had been committed to LSU since Jan. 3.

Jaiden Bryant Still Has LSU Official Visit Scheduled

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

A product of Irmo High School in Columbia, S.C., Bryant is a five-star prospect in 247Sports' composite rankings and is the No. 19 overall player in the 2027 class along with being the top player in the state of South Carolina.

Bryant still has an official visit set with LSU for June 19. It will be interesting to see if he cancels the visit or ends up taking it anyways. Some fans might view it as a waste of time since it's highly unlikely he flips back to LSU. This could make for a pointless official visit spot that could otherwise be occupied by another recruit.

Bryant also received offers from Georgia, Michigan, Texas, Florida, South Carolina, Clemson, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Auburn, SMU, Nebraska, Alabama, Missouri and many more.

LSU's 2027 class now features just four commits. Bryant's departure leaves tight end Ahmad Hudson as the lone five-star commit along with four-star players in quarterback Peyton Houston, athlete Braylon Calais and wide receiver Ah'Mari Stevens.

Could Jaiden Bryant's Decommitment Signal Something Bigger for LSU?

LSU Tigers helmet against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Though Bryant's decommitment is a notable sting for LSU fans, perhaps there's an optimistic side of viewing the situation from afar.

LSU has been in hot pursuit of multiple five-star players on the defensive line, particuarly when it comes to Texas Tech's recruiting class. The Tigers remain in serious contention for edge rusher Anthony Sweeney and defensive lineman Jalen Brewster, two five-star players currently committed to the Red Raiders in the 2027 cycle.

It's possible that Bryant's decision signals knowledge of something bigger on the horizon for LSU, but only time will tell how the Tigers manage to bounce back from this.

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