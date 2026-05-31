LSU QB Commit Peyton Houston Shows Out In The Elite 11 Finals

LSU is hosting multiple top 2027 recruits this weekend. But at the same time, one of its longtime commits is out chasing one of the country’s most prestigious high school quarterback awards.

Peyton Houston is Louisiana’s No. 5-ranked prospect and one of the nation’s top-10 quarterbacks in the 2027 class, and was named an Elite 11 Finalist earlier this month.

His inclusion in the Elite 11 Finalists list gave him a chance to do something no LSU commit has ever done. And his performance this weekend at the final camp came close to making that dream a reality.

Just Short of LSU History

Courtesy of Peyton Houston's Instagram [via: @focusedbyjai].

LSU has had multiple finalists for the Elite 11 Award come to play their first year of college football in Baton Rouge, but no Tiger has ever won the award.

The award is given to at one of the nation's premier high school quarterback development camps and competitions.

The Tigers who have gone to this point were Colin Hurley in 2023, Rickie Collins in 2022, Walker Howard in 2021, Garrett Nussmeier in 2020, TJ Finley in 2019, Myles Brennan in 2016, Anthony Jennings in 2011, Russell Shepherd in 2008, Jarrett Lee in 2006, Ryan Perriloux in 2004 and JaMarcus Russell in 2002.

But the list of winners is empty.

Houston came up just short of the dream, coming in as the No. 2 player across the whole weekend, according to Rival’s rankings.

His performance at the Elite 11 camp has shown why he’s LSU’s top quarterback target in the 2027 class. He’s shown his accuracy in the 7v7 portion of the camp completing 20 of his 22 pass attempts and throwing five touchdowns.

LSU QB commit Peyton Houston put together one of the most impressive Pro Day performances on Day 2 of the Elite 11 Finals



The Tigers pledge was nearly perfect through the workout, finishing with 19/20 throws on target



(2nd throw is crazy)https://t.co/KL85qbcEfT https://t.co/yPJfvBThcF pic.twitter.com/2jSNxbn9cw — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 31, 2026

The final portion of the camp was Sunday afternoon, with the 7v7 portion capping the weekend’s activities. The award winner was Nebraska commit Trae Taylor.

Despite not winning, he turned heads and showed the college football recruiting world what he’s ready to bring to Baton Rouge in 2027.

Now Houston turns his attention back to his senior season.

The 5-foot-10 quarterback will look to further showcase his elite accuracy and ability to extend plays - the foundation of what earned him his high ranking in Louisiana.

Houston’s 2025 campaign saw 3,836 passing yards and 42 touchdowns on 231 completions, adding 942 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns to his final stat line.

He led his Evangel Christian team to a 9-3 record and the Louisiana Division I Select state quarterfinals. They faced the eventual state champion, and back-to-back-to-back champions, Edna Karr.

He committed to the Tigers in September 2025 to Brian Kelly’s staff, and will sign with Lane Kiffin’s Tigers with the rest of the 2027 class in December.

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