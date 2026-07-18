What Flipping WR Easton Royal Would Mean for LSU

Lane Kiffin has come into Baton Rouge and completely transformed LSU football in one offseason before even taking the field.

Of course, the play on the field has to back up the tremendous offseason that Kiffin has put into motion, but the ceiling could be very high for the LSU Tigers. He's also been heating up on the recruiting trail, securing a top-10 ranking for the 2027 class.

The 2027 recruiting class could get a lot better. The Tigers are closing in on five-star wide receiver Easton Royal.

Easton Royal Now Predicted to Flip to LSU

Easton Royal poses during his visit to LSU in May 2026 | @easton_3k - X

Steve Wiltfong of Rivals has logged a prediction for LSU to flip Royal from Texas. Royal has been comitted to Texas since November, but there has been a fear in Austin that he would flip.

Royal is a Louisiana native, and he made an official visit in the spring. There is no doubt that mutual interest exists, but it will not be easy for LSU to flip Royal. However, his Louisiana background certainly opens the door for Kiffin.

Royal is the highest-ranked wide receiver in the 2027 class and is ranked third overall. As a junior, he was named 5A Offensive MVP and a first-team All-State selection. Royal had a monster season, recording over 2,000 all-purpose yards with 29 total touchdowns.

Royal is also a multi-sport athlete. He can fly down the field with his track background and is an excellent receiver in the short game.

Landing Royal Would Signal Another Massive Win

LSU's new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A verbal commitment doesn't hold the same weight as it used to. But if Royal flips, he'll likely stay in Baton Rouge.

LSU would be adding its third five-star recruit to the 2027 recruiting class, joining defensive end KJ Green and tight end Ahmad Hudson. Royal would be the eighth Louisiana native in the class.

This is part of the reason why Kiffin took the job. He's being given the resources few programs have to recruit at a high level, and he's been quite successful. It's rare to have a program change overnight, but Kiffin is doing just that.

A win like Royal means anything is on the table for the Tigers. To flip a player committed to one of the top programs in the country in Texas would undeniably be a massive win for LSU. It's clear the Tigers are building something special, and Royal is now heavily considering joining that cause.

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