LSU Adding Dae'Quan Wright, Zxavian Harris to Roster After Historic Court Ruling

The LSU Tigers can officially make two key additions to their 2026 roster ahead of Saturday's opener against Clemson.

LSU commits Dae'Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris, both of whom signed undrafted NFL deals earlier this offseason, have been granted a temporary injunction against the SEC and the NCAA by Judge William Jorden in the state of Louisiana.

But once they officially join the roster, the Tigers would likely face the possibility of substantial punishment from the SEC.

LSU on Brink of History, But Questions Remain

The ruling means that both Wright and Harris can join the LSU roster despite previously signing contracts with the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints, respectively.

It would mark the first time ever that a player on an NFL preseason roster has come back to play college football.

However, SEC executives has already threatened massive punishment for any team in the conference that adds former pros, including boycotting competition and suspension from the league among other things.

A judge might rule one way, but the SEC will likely do whatever it takes to fight back. This is already in the works, as ESPN's Dan Murphy reported that the conference has already started the process of filing an appeal against the court ruling "as soon as possible."

Zxavian Harris, Dae'Quan Wright Expected to Join LSU Roster in Matter of Hours

According to reports from ESPN's Pete Thamel, both Wright and Harris are expected to join the LSU roster on Friday.

This now gives the Tigers, who are ranked No. 11 in the preseason AP Poll, a major boost to a roster that already features over 40 transfer along with some key retentions on defense.

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