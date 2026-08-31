SEC Wants "Extreme" Punishment Over LSU Adding Former NFL Players

The LSU Tigers will no doubt be making headlines on the field this Saturday when they begin the season at home against Clemson in Lane Kiffin's debut.

But off the field, the program keeps receiving national negative publicity over its attempts to bring back players that have been on NFL rosters this offseason This isn't unique to just football either, as men's basketball head coach Will Wade has been making some controversial roster moves as well.

Multiple players previously on NFL preseason rosters have already committed to play for LSU for the upcoming season. And if they officially sign and join the roster, the SEC is reportedly seeking some "extreme measures" against LSU, per reports from Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports.

These punishments could include:



- boycotting competition



- sanctions that include probation or expulsion from the SEC



- pursuing federal lawsuit

Which NFL Players Have Committed to LSU?

Ole Miss Rebels tight end Dae'Quan Wright (8) scores a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former Ole Miss tight end Dae'Quan Wright and defensive tackle Zxavian Harris have already committed to playing for Kiffin at LSU despite signing with the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints, respectively.

This also includes defensive end Jack Pyburn, who intended to join LSU after being waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, he was claimed by the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday and will now end his pursuit of returning to college football.

Per reports from Matt Moscona of LouisianaSports.net, LSU has also shown mutual interest in former Utah Utes cornerback Blake Cotton, who signed a deal with the Denver Broncos earlier this offseason before being waived.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated accordingly.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.