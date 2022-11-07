LSU Adds Commitment From 2023 DL Dylan Carpenter

LSU continues to elevate their 2023 recruiting class to new heights after gaining a commitment from 3-star defensive lineman Dylan Carpenter. The Louisiana native announced his pledge to the Tigers late Sunday night.

Carpenter is commit No. 25 in the 2023 class after the Tigers also welcomed 4-star offensive lineman DJ Chester last week as well.

This is a huge victory for this LSU staff. In search of another lineman, while keeping an under-the-radar Louisiana product home, gives the Tigers some additional depth for the future.

The dynamic prospect, who was previously committed to the University of Louisiana for quite some time, wasted no time committing to LSU after being in Baton Rouge for the electric atmosphere against Alabama.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder had become a high-priority target for the Tigers over the last couple of months, finally extending an offer this weekend. Carpenter received significant buzz on social media the last few weeks with LSU ultimately sealing the deal.

LSU has been on an incredible run on the recruitment trail. In search of another versatile lineman to hold it down in the future, the Tigers fill a position of need with Carpenter, who gives them another Louisiana prospect to this rich class.

The storm continues within this 2023 class and it’s rapidly coming together with the Tigers beginning to put the final touches on this cycle. With the summer setting the table for what has transpired, we are seeing Brian Kelly and his staff’s recruiting efforts pay off.

LSU now has 25 spots filled with their focus turning to securing positions of need over the next few months and evaluating the roster. The Tigers have a few more prospects on their radar as Early National Signing Day approaches in December.