Recruits React: Prospects Raving About LSU, Social Media Buzzing

It was the biggest recruiting weekend of the season for this LSU football program. The sidelines were flooded with blue-chip prospects, commits were tweeting throughout the game and ultimately the entire country was put on notice after the Tigers defeated No. 6 Alabama.

Following the instant classic, recruits have been reacting at a rapid rate. With some labeling it as the best game day experience they have seen, the reviews are extremely positive.

Here are a few LSU commits and targets’ reactions after Saturday’s thrilling overtime victory:

Jaxon Howard - 4-Star EDGE and 2023 LSU Commit

Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 245 pounds, there isn’t much that Howard can’t do on a football field. His father being a second round NFL draft pick also puts him in great position as well. You can tell the natural instincts Howard possesses on the football field, which could play into watching film with his father.

Once Howard committed to LSU in early July, this program took off on the recruiting trail, setting the tone for the future of this program. The No. 1 player in Minnesota, the Tigers marched up to the north and stole one of their finest athletes.

But Howard is helping the Tigers in recruitment, being extremely vocal on social media. Here’s what he said following the win:

Javien Toviano - Cornerback - 2023

Despite having a monstrous 2023 class to this point, LSU has their foot on the gas with a number of the nation’s top uncommitted prospects. One name that this program is in heavy pursuit of is 4-star defensive back Javien Toviano.

It’s no secret this program is pushing for the versatile defensive back, even showing him tremendous amounts of attention all over social media with the hashtag trend #Toviano2TheBoot

Look for LSU to continue coming in hot this fall to secure Toviano. A dynamic defensive back who has all the intangibles of continuing the “DBU'' tradition, Kelly and his secondary staff will keep pushing for the Lone Star state prospect.

Darron Reed - 4-Star Defensive Lineman and 2023 LSU Commit

At 6-foot-4, 270-pounds, Reed displays tremendous athleticism for his size, using twitchy movements to get to the quarterback. Continuing to fill out his frame with muscle will be a key piece to developing his game as he prepares for Baton Rouge.

The LSU commit is a key piece to this 2023 class. Providing the Tigers with an intense, do-it-all DL, his presence in Death Valley this weekend can help continue to boost this class to even greater heights.

A look at what Reed had to say of LSU and how they can prepare him for the NFL:

Desmond Ricks - Cornerback - 2023

LSU made the cut for 5-star cornerback Desmond Ricks and will host him for his last official visit in December before announcing his commitment, but before that, he'll be in town this weekend for the Alabama game.

Ricks, the nation’s top cornerback, included Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers in his top 10 over the summer. The No. 2 overall player in the 2024 class reclassified into the 2023 cycle last week, looking to skip his senior year and enter college.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder plays his high school ball for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., one of the top programs in the country. Ricks has shown tremendous growth in his game since getting to IMG, consistently playing against blue-chip prospects routinely.

Colin Hurley - Quarterback - 2024

A two time state champion, Hurley started for Trinity Christian as an eighth grader and led the team to a state championship. In 2021, he did it again as a freshman, this time earning accolades including FL High School Class 2A Overall Player of the Year.

He's been clocked at throwing a ball 61 mph. As a comparison, Patrick Mahomes tied the NFL Combine record in 2017 by throwing a ball 60 mph. The physical traits on Hurley are astounding at 6-foot-1, 213 pounds and already running a 4.8 40-yard dash with the arm strength and accuracy of a readymade college quarterback.

After shutting down his recruitment and committing to LSU on Thursday, to get Hurley in town to see his future home is a big win and he clearly enjoyed his visit.

