LSU Signees, Recruits Compete in All-American Bowl

About halfway done in signing its 2022 class, LSU was well represented at the Adidas All-American Bowl in San Antonio this week.

LSU had two of its current signees in the 2022 class make appearances this week, while recruit one high priority in state recruit was also in attendance. Here's a look into their week and how they performed.

Quency Wiggins (DE)

Wiggins was off to a stellar start to the week at the All-American bowl but was he involved in a car accident that left him with injuries, according to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman. Luckily, none of the injuries were very serious and he was able to even show up for the game on Saturday and walk out for introductions.

He figures to be a significant piece to the LSU defense and fit in well with the current crop of young talent, including BJ Ojulari, Maason Smith and Jaquelin Roy. Wiggins, who got into football late in his career, has been one of the fastest risers in the class over the last two season and will be a staple for the defensive line for years to come.

Demario Tolan (LB)

Signing with LSU during the early signing period, getting Tolan's signature early was significant for Kelly and the coaching staff as the only linebacker in the class. It was far from a sure thing that the Tigers would be able to retain Tolan during the coaching shift, but a visit and conversation with Kelly really helped smooth over any hesitancy's on Tolan's part.

Tolan really showed out in the first few days of the All-American bowl week, with SI All-American pointing out some of the biggest contributions he made early.

"LSU inside linebackers have had a mold as of late. Somewhere in that 6'0 to 6'2 height range, weighing in around 230 pounds and possessing insane athletic ability. DeMario Tolan from Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips High looks like a Devin White clone as a rising college freshman. Surrounded by a group of lengthy linebackers from the East's roster, Tolan's athleticism popped in day one, possessing side line to side line capabilities that flashed."

TreVonte Citizen (RB)

Citizen is really the last running back in this class that LSU is continuing to pursue and the Tigers could use a boost in the backfield. With Corey Kiner, Armoni Goodwin and Kevontre Bradford all ready to take on bigger roles in the offense, Citizen would add depth and potential future star potential, while also keeping him away from other SEC programs like Auburn and Florida.

The Gators picked up a commitment from Trevor Etienne earlier in the day and with still 12 spots remaining in the freshman class, the Tigers have some flexibility and time to continue pursuing Citizen. With Frank Wilson on board as recruiting coordinator, it gives LSU a coach who will likely be spending plenty of time around the running backs as well.