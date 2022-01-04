All-American Bowl: Day One East Top Performers

Day one of practice at the All-American Bowl is in the books. We bring you SI All-American's top performers from the day.

SAN ANTONIO -- SI All-American is on-site for the Adidas All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. Ahead of the game featuring some of the nation's top prospects, including more than a dozen SI99 members, we bring you the top performers from day one of practice on Tuesday as the East kicked off preparation.

Mykel Williams, EDGE

It's hard to impose your physical will on a football field with the caliber of football players that are present here in San Antonio this week, almost every player here was "the best player in their town" where they are from.

Here, everyone is an alpha. Or at least they entered the day that way. Mykel Williams exited the day the Alpha on Tuesday. A presence in every period from individuals, one on ones, inside run, and especially during the 11-on-11 portions of practice. Of all our top performers today, it was the Georgia signee that was the alpha.

Demario Tolan, LB

LSU inside linebackers have had a mold as of late. Somewhere in that 6'0 to 6'2 height range, weighing in around 230 pounds and possessing insane athletic ability. DeMario Tolan from Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips High looks like a Devin White clone as a rising college freshman. Surrounded by a group of lengthy linebackers from the East's roster, Tolan's athleticism popped in day one, possessing side line to side line capabilities that flashed.

Elijah Pritchett, OL

SI All American's No. 1 overall offensive lineman prospect in 2022, Prichett entered the week with high expectations for us and he lived up to the hype on Tuesday. He faced off against Mykel Williams for most of the day and the two exchanged their best shots as they have during their predatory carries at Carver High School and Hardaway High School, respectively, in Columbus, Georgia. Pritchett signed with Alabama last month.

Jyaire Brown, DB

The Ohio State commit has tremendous nickel corner traits with long arms on a shorter and more compact frame paired with comfortability in both press coverage and off, but it was his attitude that flashed on Tuesday. He was beaten on a few reps, particularly on a deep ball to Alabama commit Isaiah Bond in the 1-on-1 periods, but his willingness to compete and remain aggressive flashed.

Sam M'Bake, WR

M'Bake is a prospect that's seen an up and down recruitment process, and it ended with him finding a home with Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks -- and did they ever get a late riser. M'Bake has spent his senior season losing north of 20 pounds. He's turned a frame at 6'3, 210 pounds that almost projected more favorably to the tight end position and cut it down in the 190-pound range, and moved exceptionally well Tuesday.

SI All-American will have coverage of the All-Americans throughout the week, leading up to the game on Saturday, January 8.